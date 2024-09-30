Recently Sold: Port Washington

This beautiful four-bedroom Soundview colonial home at 101 Soundview Dr. in Port Washington sold on Sept. 25 for $1,303,136. It has an open floor plan.

The main floor features a bright entryway with a skylight, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, a spacious living room, a powder room and a family room with a wood-burning fireplace and sliding doors leading to a private backyard oasis. Upstairs there is an oversized primary bedroom with ensuite and two walk-in closets.

Three additional large bedrooms and a full bath complete the second floor. The meticulously landscaped backyard boasts a stunning in-ground pool, offering the perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment. Other features include beautiful hardwood floors and a whole-house gas generator to ensure comfort and convenience. A convenient shuttle bus to the train makes commuting a breeze.

This charming village colonial at 32 Hillview Ave. in Port Washington sold on Sept. 20 for $895,000. This home has a captivating presence on a tranquil avenue.

This home exudes timeless elegance. Step inside to discover a gracious interior featuring classic elements such as hardwood floors, a traditional fireplace and a dining room corner cabinet. The layout blends functionality with comfort, offering a spacious living area ideal for both entertaining guests and everyday relaxation.

Outside, the property is beautifully landscaped, providing a serene retreat. Enjoy evenings on the patio or nearby shops and restaurants. Conveniently located near the train station, commuting to the city is effortless, making this home an ideal choice for those seeking comfort and convenience.

Nestled on a serene and highly coveted street in New Salem, this Storybook Colonial at 6 Crestwood Rd. sold on Sept. 20 for $1,234,000. It radiates timeless charm and meticulous craftsmanship. Surrounded by majestic trees and meticulously maintained landscaping, this home perfectly blends traditional elegance and comfort.

Upon entry, a classic center hall colonial layout welcomes you with its graceful detailing and superior quality finishes throughout. The inviting living room, adorned with a charming fireplace, seamlessly flows into the expansive great room. Bathed in natural light streaming through sliding glass doors, the great room opens effortlessly to a private patio, creating an ideal space for both relaxation and entertaining.

Adjacent to the kitchen, a formal dining room adds an air of sophistication for gatherings and special occasions. Upstairs, the tranquility of the bedrooms offers a peaceful retreat from the day’s activities.

Additional highlights include a large two-car attached garage providing convenient parking and storage solutions, ensuring both functionality and convenience for residents. Embodying the essence of New Salem’s sought-after lifestyle, this home not only promises comfort and luxury but also affords proximity to local amenities, schools and recreational opportunities.

This three-bedroom ranch set back on .34 acre of parklike grounds at 22 Beacon Dr. in Port Washington sold on Sept. 13 for $998,000. Step into a classic living room which leads to a great room with fireplace, dining room and a sunfilled eat-in kitchen with breakfast room overlooking the property and an in-ground serene pond.

A primary suite with plenty of closets, a primary bath, two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the first level of easy living. A lower level offers plenty of unfinished space for all of your needs plus laundry. Located on a quaint cul de sac close to the village for shopping, dining and an easy rail commute.

Compiled by Christy Hinko; listing details courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.