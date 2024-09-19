Recently Sold: Manhasset Hills

This thoughtfully renovated and expanded home at 211 Robby Ln. in Manhasset Hills sold for $1,760,000 on Sept. 13. It has stunning curb appeal and an impressive entrance. The main level of this multi-level home offers nine-foot ceilings, lots of natural light and spacious living spaces.

The eat-in kitchen with bay of windows overlooks the lush oversized property and entrance to rear deck. The second level features two bedrooms plus a junior suite along with an additional full bath. Stairs up to the expanded primary suite with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, home office or dressing room with French doors, walk-in closet and full bath.

The den is located on the lower level with sliders to rear yard. A home theater and gym complete the basement, along with utilities and laundry. Large two-car garage and additional driveway parking along with mature specimen plantings create a lush landscape. This property is uniquely situated providing a private expanded backyard. Located in Herricks School District and convenient to world class shopping, transportation, highways and parks.

Nestled in a serene neighborhood at 74 Knolls Drive North in Manhasset Hills sold on Aug. 29 for $1,725,000. This exquisite splanch-style home offers seamless blend of functionality and elegance. Boasting four bedrooms with the potential for a fifth, along with two and a half baths, it offers ample space for comfortable living and effortless entertaining. As you step into the open foyer, you’re greeted by an atmosphere of warmth and sophistication.

The home features a gracious dining room adorned with a charming bay window and custom-built in storage that effortless flowing into the kitchen. The bay window floods the room with natural light, creating a cozy ambiance ideal for memorable dining experiences. The heart of the home lies in the expanded den, where a wood-burning fireplace serves as the focal point, creating a warm and welcoming. With seamless transition to the outdoors, the den invites you to step outside and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. The elevated formal living room features soaring ceilings adding a sense of spaciousness and grandeur to the space.

This room is framed by large windows that flood the space with natural light and view of the lush garden. The expansive primary bedroom suite is a great retreat offering ample space and comfort.

Featuring numerous closets, this suite provides an abundant amount of storage. Completing the upper level, there are three additional generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. Situated in a prime location, this home offers the best of both convenience and tranquility. This home has serene surroundings and offers easy access to amenities, schools and recreational facilities.

Listing details courtesy of Zillow/OneKey MLS