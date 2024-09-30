Delivering The Sweets: Softee Rich Keeps Nostalgia Alive

Mister Softee ice cream trucks have been a beloved symbol of summer nostalgia since their debut in 1956.

Founded by brothers William and James Conway in Philadelphia, the iconic blue and white trucks, paired with their familiar jingle, became a staple in neighborhoods across America.

For generations, children and adults alike have chased the sound of the truck to enjoy soft-serve cones, sundaes and milkshakes. Mister Softee’s enduring appeal lies not only in its classic treats but in the memories it evokes—of carefree summer days, childhood excitement and the simple joy of ice cream on a warm afternoon.

For Richard Olan, affectionately known as “Softee Rich,” owning and operating a Mister Softee truck isn’t just about selling ice cream—it’s about serving his community, sharing smiles and making memories.

As a Mister Softee franchise owner for the past three years and an ice cream man for more than a decade, Olan has made a name for himself as a local favorite in Mineola. However, his path to becoming “the ice cream man” wasn’t without its bumps, including a devastating fire that destroyed his truck last November.

In late November, Olan’s career took an unexpected turn when a faulty power strip caused a fire that engulfed his Mister Softee truck while it was parked at his house. It was a nerve-wracking experience, but Olan is grateful that no one was hurt and the fire didn’t spread to his home.

“Thank God, nobody was hurt,” Olan recalled. “My dog alerted me and my friend happened to be coming home at the time and saw the truck on fire. He grabbed the hose and the fire department was called.” The fire occurred in the off-season, typically from November to early spring. The timing could have been worse, but thanks to insurance, Olan was able to replace the truck and continue his Mister Softee journey.

Before the ice cream business, Olan’s career path took him in many different directions. Following an enlistment in the Marine Corps as a field radio operator in the 1980s, he spent years searching for his calling. “Nothing fit right, but this—this feels like a glove.” His entry into the ice cream world came by chance, but after 11 years in the business, Olan feels he’s found his calling.

Operating a Mister Softee truck is more than a job for Olan; it’s about building connections with the people in his community. He describes the joy of serving ice cream to both kids and adults, seeing familiar faces and even forming relationships with local schools where students eagerly await his arrival.

“The elementary kids know me by name, but I’m still struggling to remember all of theirs,” he laughed. His presence on the streets of Mineola is a welcome sight, with the unmistakable tune of the Mister Softee jingle drawing people out of their homes, regardless of the weather.

What makes Rich stand out is his dedication to customer service. He’s known for going the extra mile, especially when it comes to children. It’s small acts of kindness that have endeared him to the community and solidified his status as a local favorite.

Olan’s attention to detail doesn’t stop with customer service. He’s also meticulous about the appearance and maintenance of his truck.

“I like the nostalgic look,” he says. “I think it’s more professional than wearing a ripped T-shirt or something.” Running the truck requires constant upkeep, from stocking ice cream and cleaning the equipment to making sure the machinery is running smoothly. Olan handles it all, thanks to skills he learned from his father, who was a superintendent in an apartment building in uptown Manhattan.

“My dad taught me everything—mechanics, plumbing, electrical work,” Olan said. “I learned how to apply those skills and they help a lot when it comes to maintaining the truck.”

Olan’s experience with Mister Softee isn’t just about the ice cream; it’s also about understanding the community’s diverse tastes. He notes that different groups tend to prefer different flavors. “One neighborhood in Mineola really enjoys pineapple, while another area in town prefers chocolate,” he observed.

The most popular orders include the classic vanilla soft-serve and the crushed cherry sundae, one of Rich’s personal favorites. He takes pride in never running out of stock, ensuring that every customer gets what they want. “I always overstock,” Olan said. “Running out would mean going home early; I never want to do that.”

Even as the official Mister Softee season winds down at the end of October, Olan continues to serve the community through special events and winter festivities, including special permission from the mayor to operate on an abbreviated schedule into November, weather permitting.

“I’ll be out there as long as I can,” he said. The people of Mineola can count on hearing that familiar tune for a bit longer, and Olan wouldn’t have it any other way. “Once people know I’m back out on the street, it’s like nostalgia all over again,” he added. “No matter the weather, they’re happy to see the truck and get their ice cream.”

In the end, for Olan, it’s all about the smiles. “It’s not just ice cream,” he said. “It’s about making people happy, bringing back memories and being part of the community. That’s what makes it worth it.”

Need an extra ice cream fix? You can reach Olan by text at 347-608-4364 or email [email protected] to book private parties.