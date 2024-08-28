Miss Polonia 2024 coronation at the Polish Hall

By Gaitley Stevenson-Matthews

The Polish National Home of Glen Cove hosted a memorable event on Saturday, Aug. 17, with the coronation ceremony for Miss Polonia of Glen Cove 2024.

The evening celebrated the heritage, traditions, and sense of community that are hallmarks of the Polish National Home’s events.

Daria Juras was crowned Miss Polonia 2024, and Margaret Dochnal was named Marshal of Glen Cove. Both honorees were celebrated for their roles in the community.

The Polish National Home of Glen Cove also recognized the contributions of Julia Czerwonka, Miss Polonia 2023, and her father, Bogdan Czerwonka, who served as Marshal of Glen Cove in 2023.

Julia, the goddaughter of Margaret Dochnal, was honored for her successful reign.

Anna Backiel, who presented in Polish, and Adam Mrowca, who provided the English narration, emceed the evening’s festivities.

Bozena Kuzma, president of the Polish National Home, welcomed attendees, and Mayor Pam Panzenbeck also shared greetings. The band The Masters provided entertainment, and dancer Eva Januszewska and pianist Marina Goriacheva gave a special performance.

A highlight of the night was the ceremonial procession. The honorees were escorted by firefighters from across Long Island, organized by Glen Cove firefighter Pete Prudente. Serving as escorts were Adam Acosta and Pete Prudente from the Glen Cove Fire Department, alongside father and son, Andrew and Alex Mulchinski, from the Roslyn Highlands Fire Department.

The event was a meaningful celebration of culture and community.

Gaitley Stevenson-Matthews is with GSM Communications