Megadeth Set To Destroy All Enemies On Current Tour

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Dave Mustaine is nothing if not a survivor. Set to turn 63 come Sept. 13, the Megadeth founding member could be considered long in the tooth in the world of hard rock and heavy metal. But with the band having clocked its 40th anniversary last year, Mustaine shows no signs of slowing down despite recent health issues. Back in 2011, he was diagnosed with stenosis, which was attributed to years of headbanging. More recently, a throat cancer diagnosis came along in 2019 and between that and the subsequent pandemic that followed, the California native had to scratch and claw to make sure The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, Megadeth’s sixteenth studio album, got released in 2022. And now, Mustaine and the latest band line-up—James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren and Teemu Mäntysaari—are heading out on the road with Mudvayne and All That Remains as part of the “Destroy All Enemies” Tour. It’s a struggle Mustaine was proud to have come out of the other side of.

“Unlike some of the other bands that haven’t been doing this as long as we have, we are here to do the music and not do all of the byproducts,” he said. “We’re constantly striving to make the band tighter, have the songs sound better and make our performances better. I can honestly say that I’ve made a new commitment to my playing. There are a couple of little tricks I used to have that made up the main part of my whole style and I had forgotten about it during the whole pandemic and cancer stuff.”

Recorded in the Tennessee countryside, the new album provided solace for Mustaine following his cancer diagnosis thanks to the tranquil environs he recorded in.

“As much as you can imagine, [recording and fighting cancer] weren’t related but they were completely enmeshed,” he explained. “It sounds like a dichotomy, but they were two separate living and breathing organisms and I had to commit myself to both of them 100 percent if I was going to have any success at either. What helped were those morning drives from my farm to the farm next door through the mist, fog, rain, mud, flora and fauna. I’d go right up past the livestock and roll up on the studio that the guys made in there. The only thing that came close to that was the chocolate shakes from Chick-fil-A that helped me keep my weight up.”

And while a lineup change from longtime bassist David Ellefson to LoMenzo occurred that Mustaine understandably chose not to discuss and proved to be a road bump during the recording of The Sick, the Dying…and The Dead!, Megadeth continues to play with its trademark intensity and focus. Aided by former guitarist Kiko Loureiro (who has since been replaced by Mäntysaari), songs like the propulsive “Killing Time” strike a stellar balance between jackhammer riffing and acoustic nuances while “We’ll Be Back” is marinated in the organic propulsive drive that harkens back to the Megadeth of old.

An unexpected but pleasant surprise is a cameo by Ice-T on the “Night Stalkers” a furious tale about the U.S. Army’s 160th Battalion and Black Ops helicopters that attack at night. It’s an appropriate guest shot given Ice-T’s former life serving in the Army’s 25th Infantry Division.

“I always admired [Ice-T] because he was an Army guy,” Mustaine said. “We used one of his songs as part of our intro music for many, many years. One time we did a Rate-A-Record and they asked me what my favorite record was and I said Ice-T. He got wind of that and we’ve just been friends ever since.”

Switching gears to the tour, Mustaine is both humbled and thrilled to be on the road again. Not only is he jazzed with his opening acts, but is grateful to see how the band’s fanbase has evolved.

“I can’t vouch for every song from every band and every minute of every show, but I’m having a blast,” he said. “I’m seeing All That Remains, who I didn’t really know but who I love. It just feels good out here and I think what’s happening with us right now is that we’re getting into new territory we get to call our own and grow. And we get to see new and different fans. My God—there are so many fans up in the front that are young—maybe 13- to 18-year-old boys. And loads of women, young girls and a lot of other people that I’ve been noticing. Back in the day, we used to have people pumped to show up and that kind of went away for a while, but it’s starting to come back. And it’s super cool too.”

With his cancer in remission, Mustaine is looking forward to what 2025 holds for Megadeth with plans ranging from hosting another Mega Cruise and another Mega Boot Camp to prepping for a new record although other band members are far flung from Mustaine’s home base of Franklin, TN. It’s a position Mustaine is grateful to be in.

“Things are going so great right now and are progressing so rapidly,” he said. “I don’t want to miss out on what’s going on. This is what I’ve been waiting for my whole life—for Megadeth to be on top. We may not be on the very tippy top, but we’re sure up there now.”

As for a musical legacy that’s found Megadeth considered one of the big four of American thrash bands alongside Anthrax, Slayer and Mustaine’s old band Metallica, the grizzled guitarist is rightfully proud of the path he’s blazed for four decades-plus.

“We do something that wasn’t a thing until I started doing it,” Mustaine explained. “Everybody plays guitar and guitar playing has been around forever. But I think when somebody comes along and does a new approach to something—it changes stuff and that’s super exciting to see how the topography is going to change. It’s kind of like when you see a map from back in the 1700s and you see how all the borderlines change—it’s exciting.”

Megadeth will be appearing with Mudvayen and All That Remains on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (1000 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh). For more information, visit www.jonesbeach.com or call 800-745-3000.