Ming Chiang named to American Red Cross board

The Greater New York chapter of the American Red Cross has announced that Ming Chiang, the founder of Biacomm Inc. and Casual Home Worldwide, has officially joined its board of directors.

“We are excited to welcome Ming to our board,” said Doreen Thomann-Howe, CEO of the American Red Cross in Greater New York. “His extensive background as a successful entrepreneur and his ongoing dedication to the Red Cross make him a valuable addition to our team. We’re confident his leadership will further enhance our mission to provide lifesaving services.”

Biacomm Inc. specializes in solar-powered mobile utility equipment. Chiang also leads Casual Home Worldwide, which manufactures luggage, furniture and consumer goods. Since 2005, he has served as president of Yu Shan Company, the longest-standing Taiwanese member of the International Housewares Association.

“Ming’s commitment to the Red Cross has been long-standing, and we are fortunate to have him as part of our board,” Jill Coyle, chair of the Greater New York Region Board said. “I look forward to collaborating with him to continue our critical work helping those in need.”

Chiang’s involvement with the Red Cross dates back to 2012 when he joined the Long Island board of directors. He also serves on the organization’s National Philanthropic Board. Beyond the Red Cross, he founded Hello Taiwan, Ltd., a nonprofit promoting Taiwan’s culture and heritage. His contributions extend to the Long Island Association, the Queens Museum, America’s VetDogs and the Taiwanese American Art Council, among others. Chiang is also an advisor for several organizations, including Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and Molloy College.

Chiang holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the Polytechnic University of New York and is a graduate of the Energeia Partnership program.