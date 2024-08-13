Massapequa Welcomes Back Experienced Athletic Leader

Martin Voigt has been named the Massapequa School District’s interim director of physical education, health, athletics and recreation for the 2024-25 school year. Voigt worked in the district for more than three decades as an administrator, teacher and coach before retiring in 2021.

“I am looking forward to working with the physical education teachers and athletic coaching staff,” Voigt said of his new role, “and utilizing my 38 years of experience in both teaching and coaching. Massapequa’s physical education program is a model and our athletics is one of the most highly regarded programs in the state.”

His career in Massapequa began in 1985 as a physical education teacher, and worked at Birch Lane, East Lake and Hawthorn elementary schools during his tenure. In 2001, he moved up to Massapequa High School to serve as the physical education chairperson and athletic coordinator for the main and Ames campuses. His responsibilities included overseeing the high school physical education curriculum and budget, staff development and athletic facility usage, conducting teacher observations and evaluations, and serving as a liaison to the district athletic director.

As chairperson, Voigt spearheaded the creation of the high school’s selective physical education program which gave students more choice in their activities, introduced a personal fitness and wellness component to the program, and developed the online Pex and home instruction program for physical education.

Voigt is an accomplished coach in the district. He led the boys varsity basketball team to more than 300 victories in 28 seasons, along with four conference championships. He also served as junior varsity football coach for nine years and an assistant basketball coach at Hofstra University for eight years.

One of his proudest accomplishments was launching an annual alumni basketball game to raise money for the Lustgarten Foundation, which funds pancreatic cancer research, in honor of his father.

Voigt is a Massapequa Hall of Fame inductee, a recipient of Adelphi University’s Department of Health and Sports Science Ronald Feingold Award, an administrator of the year honoree from Long Island’s Council of Administrators and Supervisors and a three-time winner of the Section VIII Coach of the Year award.

Submitted by Massapequa School District.