Longest-running 60s tribute band rocked out at Gerry Pond Park

BY Erica Schwartz

Just Sixties, the longest-running 1960s tribute band in the United States, rocked the house in a July 30 concert at Gerry Pond Park in Roslyn. Hosted by the Town of North Hempstead and the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce, the concert treated the crowd to a night of 60s hits like “Daydream Believer” by The Monkees, “Going Up the Country” by Canned Heat and “Proud Mary” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. The event was sponsored by Penn Toyota, Delicacies Delicatessen, Blank Slate Media (now a part of Schneps Media), Pierce Country Day Camp and Holiday Farms.

Based in Smithtown, Just Sixties consists of singer Lisa Vetrone, bassist Ed Bowe, keyboardist and guitarist Michael Gerver, keyboardist and guitarist Donny West and guitarist Phil Carollo. Concert attendees—some wearing Just Sixties merchandise t-shirts—brought lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and even pets to watch the band perform. A handful of guests turned the field in front of the stage into a dance floor, dancing and singing along to the music.

Just Sixties’ next concert will be at West Islip Public Library on August 22.