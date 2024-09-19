Long Island Children’s Museum celebrates community connections

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the Long Island Children’s Museum will reverberate with laughter, music and fun. Not unusual at LICM for sure. But this time, it’s the “big kids” who will be making the noise, as area business leaders, educators and community partners come out to support the Museum’s annual fundraiser, Cupcakes & Cocktails.

Funds raised that night support LICM’s community access initiatives, educational programs and cultural experiences.

The evening combines the serious business of supporting the essential services LICM provides families with the playfulness and creativity that highlights the Museum’s daily community impact.

To achieve this balance, LICM turned to a pair of dedicated LICM supporters who are well-versed in the evening’s shared mission. Co-chairs for the evening are Museum trustees and recent Cupcakes & Cocktails honorees Lisa Warren, 2020 Great Friend to Kids Award Honoree and Alexandra Marino, 2022 Community Leadership Award Recipient. Cupcakes & Cocktails 2024 sees LICM present the Great Friend to Kids Award to National Grid for their long-term support of STEM initiatives offered at LICM and in the community.

“By attending and contributing to this fundraiser, guests help ensure that the Museum can continue to offer its innovative programs and exhibits that inspire curiosity and learning,” explained event co-chair Lisa Warren. “This event not only raises vital funds but also strengthens the bonds that make our community vibrant and resilient.”

Tickets for the fundraiser are priced at $450/person and can be purchased by calling (516) 224-5813 or online at www.licm.org/cupcakes2024

Information provided by the Long Island Children’s Museum.