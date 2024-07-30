Long Island businesses participate in the Marcum Workplace Challenge

By Erica Schwartz

Thousands of participants across Long Island ran and walked in the Marcum Workplace Challenge on July 30 to benefit Long Island Children’s Museum, the Children’s Medical Fund of New York, Long Island Cares – The Harry Chapin Food Bank, and the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Nassau County SPCA).

The Marcum Workplace Challenge is an annual 3.5-mile run-walk corporate walk, hosted by Marcum, a New York City-based accounting firm, in collaboration with the Greater Long Island Running Club (GLIRC). Each year, businesses across Long Island create teams to raise money for local non-profit partners. The Marcum Workplace Challenge has raised over $1.3 million since 2006 for area race beneficiaries, according to the challenge’s website.

Erika Floreska, president of Long Island Children’s Museum (LICM), said she was honored that the museum was named a beneficiary in a press release from LICM.

“Being named a beneficiary of the Marcum Workplace Challenge is an honor and a testament to the Children’s Museum mission,” she said. “It highlights the impact we have across Long Island serving children and families and strengthening community connections.”

Floreska said that the funds raised from the event will help the museum expand its reach and impact.

“The Museum’s focus on supporting the well-being of children through the power of play, is needed more than ever and we are grateful for the support of so many companies and individuals in our efforts,” she said.

Floreska will be leading LICM’s team of runners, walkers and joggers. In addition to being active participants on the race course, the museum will host a Children’s Activity station during the event.

Other beneficiaries of the event have shared similar statements of gratitude. Theresa Redlein, community development coordinator of Long Island Cares, said that the Marcum Workplace Challenge not only raises money but also helps create a spirit of community.

“As beneficiaries of the Marcum Workplace Challenge, Long Island Cares is deeply grateful for the opportunity to be part of an event that not only fosters community spirit and camaraderie but also significantly contributes to the betterment of society,” she said. “The support we have received through this initiative has been instrumental in enabling us to continue our mission to feed the food-insecure communities on Long Island and extend our services to those in need.”

According to their website, Long Island Cares will also be hosting a table during the event, where they encourage participants to donate non-perishable food.

Maria Mora, executive director of Nassau County SPCA, said that being a beneficiary of the Marcum Workplace Challenge allows the organization to continue to save animals from abuse every year.

“The Nassau County SPCA is grateful to be a Marcum Workplace Challenge beneficiary,” she said. “The funds raised through the Marcum Workplace Challenge enable us to save lives of animals suffering from abuse year after year.

Mindy Davidson, event director of GLIRC, said in a press release from Marcum that the event is more than a “traditional charity run.”

“It’s a unique opportunity for local businesses to connect, collaborate, and contribute to causes that matter deeply to all of us,” she said. “Seeing these organizations come together annually to bolster our community is incredibly inspiring.”