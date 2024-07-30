Local Representatives Battle Aircraft Noise On Long Island

Low-flying planes have been an ongoing issue for Long Island residents. Plane travelling to John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) dip below 2,000 feet in certain neighborhoods, creating disruptive noise and contributing to pollution.

The Town of North Hempstead filed a petition against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Long Island representatives have continued to meet with the department.

“It’s summertime, and the relentless noise from airplanes approaching JFK makes what should be the nicest time of the year unbearable. Residents are rightfully concerned and fed up,” declared Congressman Tom Suozzi (D – Long Island, Queens).

These disturbances have impacted residential life on Long Island. Suozzi met with the FAA and Port Authority officials to discuss these issue.

Suozzi was joined by Sen. Jack Martins, Town of North Hempstead Councilman Ed Scott, Plandome Manor Mayor Barbara Donno, Old Brookeville Mayor Bernie Ryba and Brookeville Mayor Daniel Serota.

“We discussed many issues; I asked the FAA to 1) evaluate “continuous descent final approach” protocols to optimize noise reduction and 2) reevaluate a procedure maintaining a minimum 3000 foot altitude on approach to 22L/R at JFK. The FAA has agreed to consider these proposals, and I will follow through,” announced Suozzi.

He continued: “This is not my first time going toe-to-toe with the FAA,.”

Suozzi has been involved with issues like these since taking office in 2017.

He served as co-chair of the Congressional Quiet Skies Caucus in 2017. His role included testifying before congressional hearings, leading meetings and petitions and securing provisions in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018.