LICM Block Party: Sept. 28

Long Island Children’s Museum (LICM) will celebrate its re-opening following its Fall Fix Up period on the Worldwide Day of Play, Saturday, Sept. 28. LICM will unveil its latest exhibit, “Block Party with Imagination Playground,” complemented by hands-on creative craft activities from noon to 2 p.m.

At the core of the “Block Party” exhibit is a sprawling play space filled with oversized foam blue blocks, made in flexible shapes, designed to spark curiosity and innovation. In this imaginative environment, young builders can construct anything they dream up—from castles and mazes to fantastical creatures and secret hideaways.

Why Only Blue?

The single block color—blue—creates a blank canvas for endless creative possibilities. By eliminating the distraction of multiple colors, children can immerse themselves fully in their designs, focusing on construction and creativity without worrying about matching hues.

The Power of Size

The oversized blocks offer more than just fun—they help develop crucial physical and social skills. These blocks promote gross motor skills, enhance muscle strength, and encourage full-body movement. Their size also fosters teamwork, as children work together to bring their imaginative creations to life.

“The appeal of this exhibit lies in its immersive quality,” explains Ashley Niver, LICM Director of Education. “While children are accustomed to playing with small blocks that fit in the palm of their hand, here they encounter a larger-than-life experience.” Niver emphasizes that the oversized blocks allow children to construct structures they can actually enter, fostering imaginative play, storytelling, and social interactions. “This space encourages collaboration between children and adults, nurturing essential social-emotional learning.”

Worldwide Day of Play

Celebrate the Worldwide Day of Play, a global event sponsored by Nickelodeon and the Association of Children’s Museums, dedicated to encouraging active, screen-free fun. On September 28, LICM invites families to build their dream kingdom in the “Block Party” exhibit and then craft a majestic crown fit for royalty in our activity area.

Play All Year Round

While September 28 marks the Worldwide Day of Play, LICM is committed to celebrating the joy and benefits of play every day. On this special day, visitors can also decorate a goodie bag to take home, filled with inspiring items to keep the playful spirit alive long after their visit.

All activities will be held at the Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City, NY. For the safety of our visitors, Adults are not permitted in the Museum without children; Museum visitors under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Museum admission: $18 for adults and children over 1 year old, $16 for seniors, FREE to museum members and children under 1 year old. Additional fees for theater and special programs may apply. For additional information, contact 516-224-5800.

Hours: (September-June) Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and most school holidays.

Long Island Children’s Museum (www.licm.org)