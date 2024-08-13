District Offers New Library Program

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District launched its first Summer Library Program in July. Interested students signed up for hourly sessions held in either the Manor Oaks School library or the Garden City Park School library.

During the program, students partake in daily centers with Legos, Jenga and other building blocks, board games, drawing, paper airplane creation and more. They can also relax with a book and are encouraged to check-out books to take home.

The program was held for 10 days in Manor Oaks School for Manor Oaks and Hillside Grade School students and is now being held at Garden City Park School for 10 days for Garden City Park and New Hyde Park Road School students. The summer librarian assisting with the program is Michael LaRegina.

Submitted by Blaine Malefatto for New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District