Jericho high schooler chosen for selective student leadership program

In 2021, Jericho student Agastya Mittal started the Youth for Sustainable Future nonprofit. He hoped to help others in the community by donating to causes such as cancer research and environmental initiatives.

“I have always been passionate to serve my community and have been taking up community service projects personally and through my non-profit, Youth for Sustainable Future,” said Mittal. “I always wanted to be a part of a larger organization that is taking leadership in community service on a larger scale, so I can apply the learning in my future endeavors.”

As Youth for Sustainable Future grew, so did Mittal’s passion for community service.

Mittal said Youth for Sustainable Future was founded to raise awareness of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“I have completed multiple projects in the U.S. and India and have been spreading awareness through my monthly sustainability blogs,” he said. “I raised funds for various charitable projects including cancer research, water projects and grow more trees initiative. I experienced first hand that it takes incredible effort to raise funds, even for good causes.”

Now, as a rising senior, Mittal was selected for the highly prestigious Bank of America Student Leaders program. There,, he interned with a local nonprofit, EAC network, throughout the summer.

The student leaders program has a mere 4% acceptance rate, working with about 300 high schoolers from 7,000 applicants. The program includes an eight-week-long internship with Bank of America and a week-long summit in Washington, D.C.

His experience with fundraising and passion for community service led him to apply for the Student Leaders program, Mittal said.

Mittal said the application consisted of essays, project reports, and letters of recommendation. After completing the application and accepting the position, Bank of America paired Mittal with a Long-Island-based nonprofit organization.

Mittal was partnered with the Garden City-based Empower, Assist, and Care Network, where he worked as a public relations and marketing intern.

“I am responsible for coordinating EAC’s programs, public relations and events,” he said. “I reach out to EAC’s prospective donors and manage publications and media, among other things. Additionally, I design materials to promote EAC’s brand, including social media posts and website design.”

Mittal said his previous fundraising experience prepared him for his role at EAC. In July, he helped organize a company fundraiser in Riverhead for donors, sponsors, and supporters.

During his time at EAC, Mittal was amazed at how many companies are willing to help nonprofits.

“A part of my job is to compile a list of foundations and organizations that EAC could reach out to for financial support. I found more than 100 foundations,” he said. “The whole project really blew my mind about how many people and organizations are committed to making their communities a better place.”

The keystone of the Bank of America Student Leaders program is the week-long trip to Washington, D.C. Mittal spoke with senators and representatives about civic responsibility and bipartisanship. Students visited monuments and sites, including the Capitol, Supreme Court, and National Archives.

Using the tools he learned throughout the Student Leaders program, Mittal said he hopes to improve his own nonprofit organization and continue his involvement in community service.

“I am looking to learn from the collective experience and expand my horizons,” he said.