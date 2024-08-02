Homeowner Exemption Liaison Program helps Roslyn veterans and disabled

The Nassau County Department of Assessment was joined by Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton late last month to bring the Homeowner Exemption Liaison Program (HELP) to Roslyn’s Bryant Library. During the seminar, dozens of local property owners received individual assistance from Department of Assessment staff with filing for veteran, senior citizen, Cold War veteran, volunteer firefighter and ambulance worker and limited-income disability exemptions. Enhanced STAR applications were also processed for homeowners already enrolled in the STAR program prior to Jan. 2, 2015.

“Initiatives like the Department of Assessment’s H.E.L.P. program make it easier for Nassau County property owners to apply for and receive every tax exemption they have earned,”

DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I am very glad that so many families availed themselves of this opportunity to get some much-deserved tax relief.”

Earlier this summer in late June, DeRiggi-Whitton co-sponsored a similarly well-attended session at the Port Washington Library.

Information courtesy of the Office of Minority Leader DeRiggi-Whitton.