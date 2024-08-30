Salon Comfort, Home Convenience

In-home beauty services provide personalized care, bringing expert grooming and styling directly to clients

In-home concierge services, particularly in the beauty and grooming industry, have seen a surge in popularity, offering a blend of convenience and personalized care that is hard to match. From haircuts and styling to manicures and pedicures, these services are ideal for busy professionals, homebound individuals, or anyone who values the comfort of having beauty treatments done in the privacy of their own home.

One of the pioneers in this field on Long Island is Bobby Sauro, a licensed cosmetologist and barber with more than four decades of experience.

“I’m a licensed cosmetologist and a licensed barber,” Sauro said, adding with confidence, “There’s nothing I can’t do.”

Sauro, with more than four decades of experience, his expertise spans a wide range of services, from simple haircuts to complex styling techniques like permanent waves and body waves. His services cater to a diverse clientele, including business professionals who don’t have time to visit a salon and individuals with health conditions that make leaving home difficult.

The appeal of in-home beauty services lies not only in the convenience but also in the personalized attention clients receive. Sauro has tailored his business to meet the unique needs of his clients, many of whom are elderly or have mobility issues.

“I have special rinsing devices that I bring into the home,” he explained. “I can rinse color out in the middle of the living room with water.”

This innovation allows Sauro to offer full salon services, regardless of the client’s physical limitations. Whether they are confined to a bed or wheelchair, he ensures that they can still receive high-quality care in the comfort of their own home.

Sauro’s business has been thriving, and it’s not hard to see why. His commitment to his clients is evident in every aspect of his service.

“Once someone becomes a client, they get a special chair for free and whatever else is needed, like a brand new cape, that’s their personal cape,” he said.

In-home beauty services are not just about convenience; they are also about providing a sense of dignity and self-worth, especially for clients who may feel neglected or isolated due to their inability to leave home.

For those who do seek out his services, Sauro is often their only lifeline to maintaining a sense of normalcy and pride in their appearance. He explained that sometimes it is difficult for a caregiver to know how to take care of someone’s appearance and self-care needs properly while they are homebound or not easily mobile.

Expanding his reach, Sauro serves clients across Nassau County, Western Suffolk, and parts of Queens and Brooklyn. In addition to hair services, Sauro’s clients occasionally request manicures and pedicures. While he is licensed to provide these services, he prefers to refer clients to specialists.

“I’m allowed to do nails, but I don’t do pedicures,” Sauro said. He used to have a colleague that he partnered with to offer expanded services, but is currently searching for another professional to collaborate with, ensuring his clients have access to all the services they need without leaving home.

Sauro’s business is not just about making a living; it’s about making a difference. His clients appreciate the personal touch and the fact that they can enjoy salon-quality services without the hassle of travel.

“I’m in the house and within five minutes, I’m set up and ready to go,” he said, explaining how easy and efficient his service visit really are. This level of professionalism and speed, combined with his extensive experience, makes him a trusted name in the world of in-home beauty services.

Sauro’s business not only offers top-notch services but also a sense of community and care that is increasingly rare in today’s fast-paced world.

As Sauro continues to grow his business, his commitment to his clients remains steadfast.

“I appreciate this opportunity given me,” he said, expressing gratitude for the trust and support of his clients.

With his skill, experience, and dedication, Sauro is more than just a hairstylist; he is a vital part of the lives of those he serves. Whether it’s a simple haircut or a complete makeover, his in-home services bring the salon experience directly to his clients, making beauty accessible to all.

To schedule a consultation or an appointment with Sauro, call 917-363-6834.