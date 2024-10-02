Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center welcomes Stevenson-Mathews to staff

By Bernie Furshpan

The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County is proud to announce the appointment of Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews as its community engagement officer and social media coordinator. Stevenson-Mathews brings a wealth of experience in media, production, and community outreach to the role, where he will work to enhance the center’s visibility and engagement within the local and regional community.

Stevenson-Mathews is a freelance communications professional and speech coach with a background in arts administration. He brings an extensive knowledge of media, production, and community outreach, along with a deep passion for fostering meaningful connections between people and causes. His ability to elevate the presence of organizations through strategic communication and visual content will undoubtedly serve HMTC well.

In his role as community engagement officer, Stevenson-Mathews will work directly with the executive director and other key personnel to further expand HMTC’s outreach efforts. His focus will be on increasing inclusion, engagement, and participation across diverse demographics, strengthening already existing ties between the center and the community. As Social Media Coordinator, he will curate and create content for the center’s platforms with a mission to broaden the center’s reach, engage new audiences, and amplify HMTC’s message of tolerance and education.

Co-vice chair of the board, Jolanta Zamecka, remarked about Stevenson-Mathews, saying, “Gaitley has an uncanny ability to engage with people across all demographics. His genuine care for the community and his passion for the center’s mission are evident in everything he does.”

Executive director Moji Pourmoradi expressed her enthusiasm about the new addition to HMTC, stating, “We are so very pleased to welcome Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews to the center. His deep understanding of communication and his dedication to community engagement will make him an invaluable asset to the center. We are confident that his work will continue to strengthen our connection with the public and enhance the center’s impact.”

Burnie Furshpan, marketing director and co-vice chair of the board added, “Gaitley’s extensive experience in media and production, combined with his passion for community outreach, will be key in furthering HMTC’s mission. His role will help ensure that the center remains a focal point for education and awareness in the fight against hate and intolerance.”

Stevenson-Mathews has a long history of service and leadership in Glen Cove, on Long Island, and beyond. A former Glen Cove council member, he has founded three non-profit organizations, including the Tribute and Honor Foundation, which honors and serves veterans and their families. His community work has been recognized with awards, including the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award, the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service Award, and Calvary AME Church’s Leadership and Fellowship Award.

“I am deeply honored to join the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center and am eager to contribute to its vital mission of fostering understanding and promoting tolerance,” said Stevenson-Mathews. “This opportunity aligns perfectly with my passion for community service and amplifying important voices. I look forward to collaborating with the talented and dedicated team at HMTC to ensure its message resonates with the widest possible audience.”

Stevenson-Mathews holds an AA in Business from Louisburg College, a BA in English from Berea College and an MFA in Theatre from Southern Methodist University.

Bernie Furshpan is the marketing director and co-vice chair of the board at the HMTC