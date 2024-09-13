Happenings in Nassau County: Sept. 20 to Sept. 26

Friday, Sept. 20

One More Night in Greece

8:00 p.m.

Enjoy a night of dinner and dancing with water views at The Cove in Glen Cove. Reservations are strongly recommended.

74 Shore Road, Glen Cove. 516-676-1211, https://www.thecoveny.com/.

1964 The Tribute

8:00 p.m.

Rock out to all of your favorite Beatles hits at The Paramount in Huntington. Tickets begin at $31.

370 New York Ave, Huntington. 631-673-7300, https://www.paramountny.com/.

Mike Burton at Brokerage in Bellmore

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21, 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Enjoy the comedian who has been on TV shows, independent films, and commercials. Tickets are $25.

2797 Merrick Road, Bellmore. 516-781-5233, https://brokerage.govs.com.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Jack’s Run 5K Run/Walk For Autism

8:00 a.m.

Get ready for a 5K run or walk to benefit autism awareness. The event will take place rain or shine; register in advance online. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

1899 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow. 516-572-0348, https://events.elitefeats.com/24jacksrun?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral.

Port Washington’s Farmers Market

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

All-organic farmers’ market in New York State. Produce and other artisanal food products plus a café.

Town Dock, 347 Main St., Port Washington

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove

9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove offers locally grown vegetables, farm fresh eggs, meats and dairy, fresh baked breads and pastries, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, local honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors. Live music, too. Deep Roots was voted The Best Farmers Market on Long Island by the LI Choice Awards for the third year in a row.

Garvies Point Park, Garvies Point Road

East Williston’s Village-Wide Tag Sale

9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Enjoy fabulous finds all morning long throughout the town of East Williston. Maps will be available at the Village Hall.

2 Prospect Street, East Williston. 516-746-3130, https://www.eastwilliston.org/.

Heritage Fall Festival

Sept. 21-Nov. 3, 10:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Enjoy this opportunity for the whole family to have some fun in Muttontown. You’ll enjoy lawn games, a corn maze, farm animals, pumpkin decorating, sand art, a bubble table, and more. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy food, drinks, a market, and photo opportunities.

6060 Northern Blvd, Muttontown. 516-922-1026, https://heritagefarmandgarden.com/.

Self-Care Saturday

10:00 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Learn to make natural products for self-pampering at Hempstead Lake Park. Registration is not required.

1000 Lake Drive, Hempstead. 516-766-1029, https://parks.ny.gov/parks/hempsteadlake.

Ballet Hispanico at Landmark on Main

11:00 a.m.

Enjoy energetic performances, Latine dance forms, cultural connections, and history at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater at Landmark on Main in Port Washington. The event is free, and you can email [email protected] for more information.

232 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-767-6444, https://www.landmarkonmainstreet.org/.

Poets Building Bridges

12- 2 p.m.

Walt Whitman Birthplace is hosting Saturday Zoom sessions to connect three distinct and well-defined communities of poets to share work and foster further interaction.

Visit waltwhitman.org for the Zoom information.

Draw Out! Community Arts Festival

12:00-4 p.m.

Enjoy this free art event at the Heckscher Museum of Art, which includes watercolor painting, live music, sketching, art demonstrations, and live music!

2 Prime Ave, Huntington. 631-380-3230, https://www.heckscher.org/.

Adult Field Day

2:00 p.m.

Enjoy adult fun with musical chairs, slip & slide kickball, capture the flag, relay races, a giant Jenga, and more. Register in advance online.

915 Railroad Ave, Westbury. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-field-day-tickets-998820317457?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Waltz Upon a Time Bridgerton Ball

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Walt Whitman Birthplace is hosting a fundraiser event that will allow people to step into an unforgettable night of ball dancing, exquisite hors d’oeuvres, and lively entertainment inspired by the Regency era, as featured in the popular series Bridgerton. The evening will include light refreshments, captivating performances, and a chance to immerse yourself in the elegance and romance of the 19th century. $75 per person.

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station

Poetica Musica: Legends of the Keyboard

7:30 p.m.

Be enchanted by the keyboard works of Bach, Grieg, and Mozart in the Red Ballroom of Westbury House in Westbury Gardens. General admission is $30, $24 for members, and $25 for seniors and full-time students.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Classical Mystery Tour: A Symphonic Tribute to the Beatles

8:00 p.m.

Join the Massapequa Philharmonic at the Tilles Center, where they will perform hits like Hey Jude, Eleanor Rigby, and Yesterday in symphonic style. Tickets start at $35.

720 Northern Blvd, Brookville. 516-299-3100, https://www.tillescenter.org/.

2024 NCT Dream World Tour

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this popular band singing their hearts out at UBS Arena. Tickets begin at $63.

2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont. 516-460-8050, https://ubsarena.com/.

Electric Rodeo

8:00 p.m.

Enjoy a rockin’ dance party with an opening set by DJ Billy Peterson at Mulcahey’s. Call for VIP Reservations.

3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh. 516-783-7500, info@mulcahey’s.com, https://muls.com/.

A Night at Studio 54

9:00 p.m.

Rock out to this throwback to Studio 54 days with disco music, lights, and live dancing. Anyone with a September birthday is admitted for free!

317 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-512-5317, https://www.317mainstreet.com/events/.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Blood Drive for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Church of St. Mary in Manhasset is holding its annual Fall Blood Drive for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in the Parish Ministry Center. This year, in response to the continued blood shortages in our region – New York Blood Center tells us that your help is urgently needed. By donating blood, you can help close the critical gap and save up to three lives with one donation.

1300 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset https://saintmarysmanhasset.org/events/

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Great Neck

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

With 15+ weekly vendors, the Market features locally grown vegetables, fresh baked breads and sweets, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors and live music, too. The Great Neck Farmers Market is a collaborative project of the Deep Roots Farmers Market and the Great Neck Park District.

Firefighters Park, 30 Grace Ave., Great Neck

Colorful Hello Fall Pumpkins

2:00 p.m.

Welcome fall with gorgeous vivid pumpkins at Painting With a Twist. The event is for artists ages fifteen and over. A selection of wine and beer at a reasonable price is available for purchase for painters ages twenty-one and up.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny

Booksigning With Local Author Elise Hart Kipness

3:00 p.m.

Meet the author of “Lights Out” and the soon-to-be-released “Dangerous Play” at Barnes and Noble in Manhasset. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

1542 Nothern Blvd, Manhasset. 516-365-6723, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com.

Yin Yoga & Acupuncture Mini Retreat

4:00 p.m.

Whether you are new to yoga or an old pro, you’ll enjoy Yin Yoga’s slow, breath-infused work. Licensed acupuncturist Walter Nowecki will provide an acupuncture component.

132 South Street, Oyster Bay. 516-922-2800, https://www.practiceoysterbay.com/.

Entourage Band at The Boatyard

4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out live music while sipping on your favorite cocktails and overlooking the sunset at Tobay Beach.

1 Ocean Parkway, Massapequa. 631-500-5659, https://theboatyardny.com/.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Tap Into Soul

8:00 p.m.

Enjoy some of your favorite soul hits like “I Feel Good,” “Let’s Stay Together,” and “Superstition” at the Engeman Theater in Northport. Tickets are $45.

250 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Roslyn Farmer’s Market

7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Get out and about at Christopher Morley Park, where you’ll choose from the finest local vendors have to offer. Goodies include seafood, produce, baked goods, coffee, pasta, pickles, hot sauce, and so much more!

500 Searingtown Road, Roslyn. 631-466-8939, https://longislandgrowersmarket.com/roslyn-farmers-market/.

Hempstead House Tour

12:00 p.m.

Tour the 50,000-square-foot Tudor-style mansion that once housed Howard Gould and Daniel and Florence Guggenheim. Tickets are $10, and advanced sales aren’t available. Children ages ten and up are welcome.

127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point. 516-570-2185, http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org/.

Beyond the Book: Moby Dick

6:30 p.m.

Dive into Melville’s American novel while exploring artifacts at the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum. The fee is $15 per participant.

301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor. 631-367-3418, https://www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/.

Adult Pie-Making Class

7:00 p.m.

Learn to prepare a pie crust from scratch and make Lemon Meringue and Chocolate Cream Pies at the Well-Seasoned Chef. Other skills include blind baking, curd-making, and meringue-mixing. The class is $75, and you can take your mini-pies home!

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Cultivating With a Purpose: Exceptionally Woody Plants For Today’s Landscape

8:00 a.m.

Join three renowned horticulturists to discuss the latest developments in woody plants and designing with shrubs. Breakfast, snacks, and lunch will be provided, as well as a Wine and Cheese Walking Tour at 4:45.

1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay. 516-922-9210, https://plantingfields.org/.

2024 Greek Festival On the Harbor

Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 26-29

Don’t miss the first days of this exciting festival in Port Washington. Fun includes live music, food, rides, games, and more. Parking and admission are free.

175 West Shore Road, Port Washington. 516-869-6311, https://archangelmichaelchurch.org/greek-festival-on-the-harbor/.

Ongoing

Louis Comfort Tiffany: The Beauty of Nature

On View Through Jan. 5

Louis Comfort Tiffany, best known for his late-nineteenth-century work in stained glass, began his career with paintings of landscapes in oil and watercolor. Don’t miss this unique exhibit of 26 of his masterpieces at the Nassau County Museum of Art.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

The Body Politic: Long Island Biennial 2024

On View Through Jan.19

Don’t miss this juried show featuring work from artists across Long Island inspired by the works of George Grosz.

2 Prime Ave, Huntington. 631-380-3230, https://www.heckscher.org/.