Happenings in Nassau County for kids: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Friday, Aug. 30

Slime City Mini-Camp

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Your little one, ages five and up, can make slime, enjoy games, sample snacks, and play with the famous Bubble Slime at As You Wish Parties. Tickets are $55 per child.

59 Merrick Ave, Merrick. 516-590-7878, https://asyouwishparties.org/.

Critter Crossing

10:00 a.m.

Your little critter, ages 6-16, can learn about bugs found across the Northeast through a scavenger hunt and craft. Register through Eventbrite.

1000 Lake Drive, Hempstead. 516-766-1029, https://parks.ny.gov/parks/hempsteadlake.

Open Play at Party Play Cafe

11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.

Reserve your spot ahead of time for an hour of crawling, exploring, and moving at Party Play Cafe. All adults and kiddos must wear socks. The fee is $20 per child.

679A Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-507-2057, https://www.partyplaycafe.com/book-online.

Open Play at Mindnasium

3:00 p.m.

Your little explorer, ages 1-8, can enjoy a zip line, rock wall, play unit, and more at Mindnasium in Franklin Square. Drop-in sessions are $23, and each ticket includes one adult.

939 Hempstead Turnpike Franklin Square. 516-216-1073, https://mindnasium.com/.

Back to School Mini-Camp

1:00 p.m.

Your little chef can learn to make chicken nuggets, soft pretzels, and apple orchard cakes at What’s Cooking. The Fee is $60, and pre-registration is required.

30 East Main Street, Oyster Bay. 516-922-2665, https://www.whatscookingny.com/.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Toddler Time at Bounce

9:00 a.m.

Enjoy a toddler area perfect for climbing, bouncing, pretending, and exploring at Bounce Family Entertainment Center in Syosset.

330 Michael Drive, Syosset. 516-762-1300, https://www.bouncesyosset.com/.

Open Play at Oh My Goodness Kids

9:15, 10:30, or 11:45 a.m.

Bring your little one in for a morning of open play with an indoor playground and educational toys at Oh My Goodness Kids. The cost is $25 per hour per child, and socks are required. Meanwhile, parents and kiddos can enjoy an organic cafe with smoothies, waffles, and acai bowls.

61 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-636-5444, https://www.ohmygoodnesskids.com/.

End of Summer Festival

10:00 a.m.

Enjoy a lazy afternoon with music, barbeque, kids’ games, raffles, and more. Admission is free.

369 Green Ave, East Meadow. 516-483-3649, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/end-of-summer-festival-tickets-995549404067?aff=ebdssbdestsearch#:~:text=About%20this%20event&text=Holy%20Trinity%20Orthodox%20Church%20at,10%20AM%20to%204%20PM.

Saturday Storytime

10:00 a.m.

Little readers of all ages can head to Barnes and Noble in Carle Place for read-aloud stories and fun.

91 Old Country Road, Carle Place. 516-741-9850, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2216.

Ethereal Peaks

3:30 p.m.

Join Muse Paintbar for a family-friendly step-by-step painting class that is fun for all ages! Registration is required, and you should dress for a mess.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Sunday, Sept.1

Glogolf Session

11:00 a.m.

Bring your little pro over to Glogolf in the Roosevelt Field Mall, where they can enjoy 28 illuminated holes, a laser maze, and a play area just outside the indoor golf course. Tickets for kiddos ages 5-12 are $11, and those under age 4 are $8. Adult tickets are $13.

630 Old Country Road, Garden City. 516-747-3682, https://www.opryglowgolf.com/.

Beauty’s Back (pack) to School Bash

12:00 p.m.

Meet at Castle Gould for live princess performances, storytime, dancing, and games. Tickets are $55 for kiddos and $17 for adults.

127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point. 516-571-7901, http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org/.

Monday, Sept. 2

Labor Day Skate Party

12- 4 p.m.

United Skates of America is hosting a Labor Day Skate Party. Admission is $18 and includes a skate rental, pizza and a drink.

1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford. https://www.unitedskates.com

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Abundant Apple Trees

2:30 p.m.

Bring your little apple over to the Long Island Children’s Museum, where they will make an adorable apple craft to take home. The program is free with museum admission.

11 Davis Ave, Garden City. 516-224-5800, https://www.licm.org/.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Back to School Blippi Style at Once Upon a Treetop

9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Enjoy this special event for mini-movers ages 18-36 months that includes dancing, singing, and a school bus craft. The fee is $35 per person, and one adult per child is permitted.

151 Dupont Street, Plainview. 516-349-1140, https://www.onceuponatreetop.com/.

Family Swim

12:00-1 p.m.

Bring your little guppy to Goldfish Swim School, where they can enjoy a heated pool during this public session. All children who cannot swim independently must be accompanied by an adult in the pool. The fee for non-members is $10.

650 Stewart Ave, Suite 25, Garden City. 516-219-9542, https://goldfishswimschool.com/.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Public Laser Tag Session

3:00 p.m.

Celebrate a successful back-to-school week at Q-Zar with three laser tag games. While you’re there, you can also check out the arcade, axe-throwing, and snacks.

151 Voice Road, Carle Place. 516-877-7200, https://www.qzarny.com/

Friday, Sept. 6

Back to School Skate Party

7- 9 p.m.

United Skates of America is hosting a Back-to-School Skate Party. Admission is $15, and skate rentals are $7. Donate any new back-to-school supplies and receive a discounted admission.

1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford. https://www.unitedskates.com