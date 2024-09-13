Happenings in Nassau County for kids and families: Sept. 20 to Sept. 26

Friday, Sept. 20

Fall Fun at Schmitt’s Farm

Bring your little pumpkins over to Schmitt’s Farm for endless fall fun that includes a pumpkin-picking field, hayrides, duck races, fall flowers, hot apple cider, and more! Admission is $5, and the farm is open seven days a week.

6 Bagatelle Road, Dix Hills. [email protected], https://schmittsonbagatelle.com/.

Luminocity Dino Safari

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22

Enjoy the last weekend to see dinosaurs that come to life and illuminate at night at the Walt Whitman Shops. Rides and activities are also part of the fun. Purchase your ticket in advance online.

160 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station. https://www.luminocityfestival.com/reserve-tickets.

Meet and Greet With the Tower Princess

4:00-6 p.m.

Don’t miss a live performance of the Tower, photo ops, pizza, juice, and open play at Nana’s Wonderland in Massapequa. The fee of $45 includes one adult per child. Siblings are $40.

5050 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa. 516-502-1876, https://www.nanaswonderland.net/home-massapequa.

Sibshops

6:00-8 p.m.

Enjoy this monthly meeting for kiddos ages 5-11 for siblings of children with special needs. The evening includes fun, meaningful activities that help them share in a safe environment. The cost is $26, and it includes a craft and pizza.

3309 Merrick Blvd, Wantagh. 516-308-1462, https://www.sensorybeans.org/.

Saturday, Sept. 21

White Post Farm Festival

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Take your little autumn leaves over to White Post Farms, where your ticket includes magic shows, sing-a-long hayrides, a Giraffe Feeding Experience, playgrounds, and access to the Food Festival. Only cash is accepted at the farm.

250 Old Country Road, Melville. 631-351-9373, https://www.whitepostfarms.net/fall-farm-festival.

Special Storytime With Local Author Annette Schottenfeld

11:00 a.m.

Enjoy a special Rosh Hashana storytime with Annette Schottenfeld, who will be reading from and signing her book “Not So Fast, Max: A Rosh Hashana Visit to Grandma.” There will also be crafts following the story.

1542 Nothern Blvd, Manhasset. 516-365-6723, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com.

Family Saturdays

12:00-3 p.m.

Drop in for 45 minutes at the Nassau County Museum of Art and make a project together! A new craft will be featured every Saturday. The program is free for members, $10 for non-member children, and $20 for non-member adults. The fee includes museum admission. Pre-registration is required.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

Pete the Cat’s School Shoes

3:00 p.m.

Paint Pete the Cat at Painting With a Twist! The event is open to all ages and levels. Be sure to pre-register and dress for a mess. Tickets are $40.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Open Play at Planet Play

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bring your active kiddo to Planet Play in Bellmore for an arcade, bounce house, indoor playground, and toddler play area. $25 per child includes two hours of play and an $11 gift card. Reserve your spot in advance online.

418 Bedford Ave, Bellmore. 516-636-5622, https://www.planetplaybellmore.com/.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Samanea Fall Festival

10:00

Don’t miss bouncy houses, music, vendors, shopping, food trucks, balloon animals, and face painting at the Samanea Mall. Admission is $20 for the whole family. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-festival-market-tickets-954431499307.

Falling Into Nature

10:00 a.m.

Your little adventurer, ages six and up, can swing on over to Hempstead Lake Park, where they will go for a hike, talk, and create a fall-inspired craft. Registration isn’t required.

1000 Lake Drive, Hempstead. 516-766-1029, https://parks.ny.gov/parks/hempsteadlake.

Pumpkin Emojis

11:00 a.m.

Enjoy this special fall painting class for families at Painting With a Twist.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny/calendar/.

Long Island Family Day

12:00-3 p.m.

Fly on over to the Cradle of Aviation Museum, where your kiddos can enjoy crafts, face painting, balloon animals, pumpkin decorating, and more. Separate admission is required for the museum.

Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Garden City. 516-572-4111, https://www.cradleofaviation.org/.

Fall Fun Fest

12:00-4 p.m.

Don’t miss pumpkin painting, face painting, family games, nature walks, bluegrass music, a science station, and rides on the Sands Point Preserve Express Train. Admission is $45 per car for non-members and $40 per car for members.

127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point. 516-570-2185, http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org/.

Glow in the Dark Character Skate

2:00-4 p.m.

Meet your favorite characters from Stitch, Trolls, and Mario at United Skates of America. Admission is $15, and skate rentals are $7. Non-skating adults are admitted for $6.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Minion Dinner

5:30 p.m.

Enjoy a delightful Minion-themed dinner at Beginnings Restaurant. The cost is $30 per child, and adults eat off the regular menu.

1986 Park Street, Atlantic Beach. 516-239-7483, https://www.beginningsrestaurant.com/.

Monday, Sept. 23

Music, Movement, and Milestones at Oh My Goodness Kids

9:15 a.m.

Learn to groove with music and movement at Oh My Goodness Kids, where you can also enjoy open playtime and a cafe.

61 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-636-5444, https://www.ohmygoodnesskidsgc.com/.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Sensory Art With Ms. Jina

9:30 a.m.

Your kiddo will have a blast with activities like guitar painting, footprint dance parties, and painting with pudding at Once Upon a Treetop. The fee is $40, and it includes open play on the day of the class.

151 Dupont Street, Plainview. 516-349-1140, https://www.onceuponatreetop.com/.

Open Play at Party Play Cafe

11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m.

Reserve your spot ahead of time for an hour of crawling, exploring, and moving at Party Play Cafe. All adults and kiddos must wear socks. The fee is $20 per child.

679A Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-507-2057, https://www.partyplaycafe.com/book-online.

Kids Eat Free

Head to Miller’s Ale House, where kiddos get a free meal with the purchase of a $10 food item on Tuesdays. There is a limit of two per table.

3046 Hempstead Ave, Levittown. 516-520-7200, https://millersalehouse.com/.

MYO Fall Diorama at WowMoms World

4:00 p.m.

Your child can make a colorful fall-themed diorama at WowMoms World. The $40 fee includes all materials and open play.

328 E. Jericho Turnpike, Mineola. 516-279-6841, https://www.wowmomslongisland.com/.

Executive Chef Teen Gnocchi Class

7:00 p.m.

Your young chef, ages 13-18, will learn to make their own gnocchi, bruschetta, garlic bread, and chocolate chip ice cream at the Well-Seasoned Chef. Other skills include kitchen safety and knife techniques. The class is $75.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Family Swim

12:00-1 p.m.

Bring your little guppy to Goldfish Swim School, where they can enjoy a heated pool during this public session. All children who cannot swim independently must be accompanied by an adult in the pool. The fee for non-members is $10.

650 Stewart Ave, Suite 25, Garden City. 516-219-9542, https://goldfishswimschool.com/.

Kids Yoga (Ages 8-12)

4:00-5 p.m.

Your little yogi can develop skills like poses, backbends, inversions, and balance at Practice Oyster Bay. Pre-registration is required; bring your own mat and water bottle.

132 South Street, Oyster Bay. 516-922-2800, https://www.practiceoysterbay.com/.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Weekly Storytime

10:00 a.m.

Bring your little reader over to the Barnes & Noble in Carle Place, where they can hear a story and search for their favorite books.

91 Old Country Road, Carle Place. 516-741-9850, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/4859480-483.

Mythic Crafts

11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Bring your little sailors over to the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum, which is reopening after several weeks of closure for an installation. You’ll work on self-serve crafts before enjoying the new exhibit, Monsters and Mermaids. The activity is free with museum admission.

301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor. 631-367-3418, https://www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/.