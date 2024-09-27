Happenings in Nassau County for kids and families: Oct. 4 through Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 4

Minion Madness Camp

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Bring your little bouncer over to Gold Medal Gymnastics, where they’ll enjoy Gymnastics, Ninja, inflatables, pizza, games, and fun with Minions! The cost is $60 per day per child for members and $65 for nonmembers. An extended-day option is available for an additional $20 per day per child.

1100 Stewart Ave Suite e, Garden City. 516-357-3636, https://gmgc.com/.

Early Bird Skate

9:30 a.m.

School’s out, and you can enjoy some early bird fun at United Skates of America, where $18 includes admission, skate rental, a slice of pizza, and a drink. Non-skating adults are $7.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

A Big Bird Morning

9:45 a.m.

Your little birdie, ages 12-36 months, can fly on over to Once Upon a Treetop, where they will enjoy a Big Bird story, a big house craft, singing, dancing a Big Bird craft, and even a visit from Big Bird himself! The fee is $40, and registration is required.

151 Dupont Street, Plainview. 516-349-1140, https://www.onceuponatreetop.com/.

Tiny Tots: Nocturnal Animals

10:00 a.m.

Bring your little explorer to Hempstead Lake State Park, where they will learn about nocturnal animals through walks, animal visits, and crafts. Registration is required.

1000 Lake Drive, Hempstead. 516-766-1029, https://parks.ny.gov/parks/hempsteadlake.

Mini-Camp

10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Your little acrobat, ages 3-10, can enjoy a day of pizza, open play, gymnastics, games, inflatables, a trampoline, and more! The fee is $50 for those currently enrolled in the Fall Session at Hotshots Gymnastics and $55 for those not currently enrolled.

49 Windsor Ave, Mineola. 516-742-FLIP, https://www.hotshotswestgym.com/.

Kids’ Apple Turnovers

10:00 a.m.

Your little chef, ages eight and up, can make apple turnovers with The Cooking Lab in Port Washington. The fee is $75 per kiddo.

160 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-570-0050, https://www.thecookinglabpw.com/.

Seasonal Sprouts: Fall Tree Tour

11:00 a.m.

Your little sprout, ages 4-6, can enjoy an hour-long interactive tree walk, take-home crafts, and stories at Old Westbury Gardens. The fee is $8 per child and it includes admission to the Gardens. Adults are $15, and seniors are $13. There is a 20% discount for members.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Spooky Fest

Friday-Sunday, October 4-6, 6:00-9:30 p.m.

Enjoy characters, face painting, fortune telling, a Glow Tent, Halloween music, and more every weekend in October in Rockville Center. General admission is $27.

1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center. 516-764-0045, https://cstl.org/just-families/spooky-fest-rain-or-shine/.

Saturday, Oct. 5

50th Annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show

Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 10:00 a.m.

Don’t miss raffles, games, a scavenger hunt, demonstrations, door prizes, and more at the Planting Fields Arboretum.

1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay. 516-449-5341, http://www.islandrockhounds.org/.

Family & Friends Weekend 2024

Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 10:00 a.m.

Enjoy games, prizes, food, and a talent showcase all weekend at Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.

34 Rev Clinton C Boone Place, Hempstead. https://www.ubcexperience.com/.

Samanea Fall Festival

Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 10:00 a.m.

Don’t miss bouncy houses, music, vendors, shopping, food trucks, balloon animals, and face painting at the Samanea Mall. Admission is $20 for the whole family. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-festival-market-tickets-954431499307.

White Post Farm Festival

Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Take your little autumn leaves over to White Post Farms, where your ticket includes magic shows, sing-a-long hayrides, a Giraffe Feeding Experience, playgrounds, and access to the Food Festival. Only cash is accepted at the farm.

250 Old Country Road, Melville. 631-351-9373, https://www.whitepostfarms.net/fall-farm-festival.

Hicks Fall Festival

Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the colorful Hicks Fall Festival, which takes place through October 27. Free activities include pictures with Otto the Ghost, a walk through Otto’s Animated Story, ring toss, and cornhole. Tickets to the Haymaze are $8, or you can buy a $25 wristband that includes unlimited hay maze access, a sand art craft, pumpkin decorating, and mum pot decorating. A food truck will also be on the premises.

100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury. 516-334-0066, https://hicksnurseries.com/experiences/.

Hispanic Heritage Hojalatas

12:00-2 p.m.

Your little artist, ages three and up, can lean about an Oaxacan metal art known as Hojalata at the Long Island Children’s Museum. This is a drop-in program that is free with admission.

11 Davis Ave, Garden City. 516-224-5800, https://www.licm.org/.

Family Saturdays

12:00-3 p.m.

Drop in for 45 minutes at the Nassau County Museum of Art and make a project together! A new craft will be featured every Saturday. The program is free for members, $10 for non-member children, and $20 for non-member adults. The fee includes museum admission. Pre-registration is required.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Bethpage Street Fair

10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss food trucks, vendors, shopping, and live music in downtown Bethpage. Admission is free.

Downtown Bethpage. https://nassaucountyfairs.com/.

Monsters & Mermaids: New Exhibition Opening & Family Bash

11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Enjoy crafts, live critters, face painting, slime, and photos with a mermaid during this special event celebrating a new exhibit at the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum! The exhibition explores sea monster legends from around the world. Purchase tickets in advance for a discount.

301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor. 631-367-3418, https://www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/.

Create Your Own Pumpkin Friend

11:00 a.m.

Paint an adorable pumpkin with your little one at Painting With a Twist. The fee is $35 per painter.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny

Pastel Pumpkin Palooza

12:00-1:30 p.m.

Enjoy a step-by-step painting event for artists of all ages at Muse Paintbar. Tickets are $40, and no prior art experience is necessary.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Fiesta in the Park

2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

A Hispanic Heritage celebration created in partnership with the Parent Resource Center, the Town of North Hempstead, Landmark on Main Street and the Port Washington Public Library. It offers food, entertainment and fun for all.

232 Main St., Port Washington parentresource.org/fiesta

Dine-in Movie: Hocus Pocus

6:00 p.m.

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind dining experience at 317 Main in Farmingdale. You’ll enjoy six delightful courses curated to complement the action in the movie as it unfolds. Advanced reservations are required.

317 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-512-5317, https://www.317mainstreet.com/events/.

Monday, Oct. 7

Creative Yoga Babies

9:20 a.m.

Bring your little yogi, ages 6-24 months, to Here and Now Yoga for gentle movements and bonding techniques that will help baby and caregiver grow together. A drop-in class is $40, and pre-registration is required.

22 Verbena Ave, Floral Park. 516-440-7057, https://hereandnowyoga.com/.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Brilliant Bookmarks

2:30- 4 p.m.

For National Book Month the Long Island Children’s Museum is making creative and colorful bookmarks all month long. This is a drop-in program. It takes approximately 10 minutes and is yours to keep.

11 Davis Ave., Garden City, limc.org

Junior Chef Asian Cooking

4:00 p.m.

Your junior chef, ages 8-12, can make Asian salad, veggie sushi rolls, hoisin chicken, veggie fried rice, and more at the Well-Seasoned Chef. The class is $75 per culinary artist.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Grumpy Monkey Play All Day Storytime

11:00 a.m.

Don’t miss reading and crafting centered around this adorable picture book about Jim Panzee, who loves to play and ignore everything else.

1542 Nothern Blvd, Manhasset. 516-365-6723, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com.

Ongoing

Rapunzel: A Tangled Fairytale

Showing Through October 27

Don’t miss this exciting play based on the Rapunzel fairytale at the Enegeman Theater in Northport.

250 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.

Heritage Fall Festival

Daily through November 3, 10:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Fall into this opportunity for the whole family to have some fun in Muttontown. You’ll enjoy lawn games, a corn maze, farm animals, pumpkin decorating, sand art, a bubble table, and more. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy food, drinks, a market, and photo opportunities.

6060 Northern Blvd, Muttontown. 516-922-1026, https://heritagefarmandgarden.com/.

Fall Fun at Schmitt’s Farm

Daily, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Bring your little pumpkins over to Schmitt’s Farm for endless fall fun that includes a pumpkin-picking field, hayrides, duck races, fall flowers, hot apple cider, and more! Admission is $5, and the farm is open seven days a week.

6 Bagatelle Road, Dix Hills. [email protected], https://schmittsonbagatelle.com/.

Bayville Scream Park

Thursday-Sunday Through November 9

Give your kiddo a frightfully good time in Bayville, where they will enjoy a haunted house, mini-golf, and treats. If your little one isn’t up for a scream, enjoy Not-So-Scary Saturdays and Sundays with a pumpkin patch, soda shop, train ride, treetop adventure, and more.

8 Bayville Ave, Bayville. https://bayvillescreampark.com/attractions/.