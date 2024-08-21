Happenings in Nassau County: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Friday, August 30

Stereomatic Live

6:30 p.m.

Rock out to Stereomatic, a New Wave cover band, live on the Biergarten Stage at Plattdeutsche Park. There is a cover charge of $8, and authentic German food and beer can be purchased. 1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-354-3131, https://www.parkrestaurant.com/.

The Rod Stewart Experience, Dinner and a Show

Friday-Sunday, August 30-September 1, 6:30 p.m.

Join Sergio’s Restaurant in Massapequa for a tasty Italian dinner and a live show with all your favorite Rod Stewart hits like “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You,” “Forever Young,” and “Maggie Mae.” A $59.95 ticket includes an appetizer, entree, dessert, the show, tax, and tip. Reserve early for guaranteed seating.

5422 Merrick Road, Massapequa. 516-541-6554, https://www.sergiositalianrestaurant.com/.

Half-Step-Grateful Dead Tribute

7:00 p.m.

Enjoy all your favorite Grateful Dead hits live at the Jones Beach Bandshell.

Jones Beach Boardwalk, Wantagh. https://jonesbeach.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=442&Itemid=100057.

An Evening With Roger McGuinn

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the singer, guitarist, and former leader of The Byrds at The Space at Westbury. The Byrds are famous for hits like “Turn, Turn, Turn” and “Tambourine Man.” McGuinn’s concerts are known for the singer’s interaction with the audience through energizing stories and singalongs.

Tickets are $70.

250 Post Ave, Westbury. 516-283-5577, https://www.thespaceatwestbury.com/.

Dweezil Zappa ‘The Rox (POSTROPH)Y

8:00 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of this rocking guitarist and son of musician and composer Frank Zappa at The Paramount in Huntington. He will celebrate his father’s albums “Roxy & Elsewhere” and “Apostrophe” with a hand-selected setlist.

370 New York Avenue, Huntington. 631-673-7300, https://www.paramountny.com/.

Jimmy Buffett Day Celebration

8:00 p.m.

Join the Ed Travers Band as they play your favorite Jimmy Buffett hits at Mulcahey’s. There will also be $5 Landsharks, $5 Nutrl Seltzers, and $5 Kona Big Waves. VIP seating and party packages are available.

3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh. 516-783-7500, info@mulcahey’s.com, https://muls.com/.

Saturday, August 31

Port Washington’s Farmers Market

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

All-organic farmers’ market in New York State. Produce and other artisanal food products plus a café.

Town Dock, 347 Main St., Port Washington

Hillside United Methodist Church Flea Market

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hillside United Methodist Church is hosting a flea market, with vendors offering jewelry, crocheted items, pottery, glassware, vintage memorabilia, paintings, sewing crafts, kitchen items, garden items, boutique items, clothes, books and more.

2801 Hillside Ave.

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove

9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove offers locally grown vegetables, farm fresh eggs, meats and dairy, fresh baked breads and pastries, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, local honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors. Live music, too. Deep Roots was voted The Best Farmers Market on Long Island by the LI Choice Awards for the third year in a row.

Garvies Point Park, Garvies Point Road

Long Beach Farmers Market

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Enjoy homegrown food from your favorite local vendors every Saturday in Long Beach. You’ll discover baked goods, fresh cheese, Greek yogurt, locally sourced honey, and more.

Kennedy Plaza, Long Beach. https://ligreenmarket.org/.

Eisenhower Park Craft Fair

Saturday and Sunday, August 31 and September 1, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Get out and about with artists, farm stands, food, drink, and fun at Eisenhower Park.

1899 Hempstead Ave, Field 8, East Meadow. 615-572-0348, https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/2797/Eisenhower-Park.

Yoga in the Gardens

11:15 a.m.

Stretch, pose, and breathe your way to better health in the bucolic setting of the grounds at Old Westbury Gardens. You’ll need to bring your own yoga mat and towel. The fee of $23 includes museum admission; members enjoy an $11 discount.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Book Signing With Author Karen Katz

2:00 p.m.

Get your hands on “Getting Sauced: How I Learned Everything I Know About Food From Working on TV” by the former executive producer of Emeril Live. Karen Katz will discuss the flavor-rich memoir and sign copies.

1542 Nothern Blvd, Manhasset. 516-365-6723, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com.

Pour Some 80s on Me

7:30 p.m.

Pull on your leg warmers and dance over to The Boatyard at Tobay Beach, where you can rock out to all of your favorite hits from the decade of decadence. Reserve your spot for dinner at the seaside eatery ahead of time.

1 Ocean Parkway, Massapequa. 631-500-5659, https://theboatyardny.com/.

An Evening With James Taylor & His All-Star Band

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this six-time Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer singing hits like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Fire and Rain,” and “How Sweet It Is.”

895 Bay Parkway, Wantagh. 866-558-8568, https://jonesbeach.com/.

Sunday, September 1

Nicolas Pedone 5K Run/Walk

9:00 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to run or walk to support the brave kiddos fighting childhood cancer in Glen Cove. A Fun Run for little runners will take place at 8:45 a.m. Donation opportunities and sponsorships are also available.

150 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove. [email protected], https://events.elitefeats.com/24pedone.

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Great Neck

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

With 15+ weekly vendors, the Market features locally grown vegetables, fresh baked breads and sweets, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors and live music, too. The Great Neck Farmers Market is a collaborative project of the Deep Roots Farmers Market and the Great Neck Park District.

Firefighters Park, 30 Grace Ave., Great Neck

Sunflower Glassware Set

2:00 p.m.

Paint adorable sunflower wine glasses and enjoy a selection of wine and beer at Painting With a Twist in Baldwin. Tickets are $35.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny/calendar/.

A.N.A.

4:00 p.m.

Enjoy live acoustic covers at Spotlight on the Paramount, where you can also sample your favorite burgers, cocktails, and beer. While you’re there, take in the art of Craig Banks, which will be on display through September 30.

370 New York Avenue, Huntington. 631-637-1225, https://www.spotlightny.com/.

The Purple Experience, Prince Tribute

7:00 p.m.

Hear all of your favorite Prince hits, such as “Little Red Corvette” and “Raspberry Beret,” at the Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park. Bring your blanket or chair.

1899 Hempstead Ave, Field 6, East Meadow. 615-572-0348, https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/2797/Eisenhower-Park.

Wednesday, September 4

Golden Girls Tribute Dinner

5:00 p.m.

Enjoy Golden Girls-themed drinks, apps, entrees, and desserts at New Beginnings Restaurant in Atlantic Beach. Options include “Rose’s Famous Cheeseball” and “Blanche’s Shrimp Cocktail.” The last dinner reservation is at 8:30 p.m.

1986 Park Street, Atlantic Beach. 516-239-7483, https://www.beginningsrestaurant.com/.

Brandy Clark

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the music of singer, songwriter, and Grammy award winner Brandy Clark at the Krasnoff Theater at the Tilles Center. She will be joined by SistaStrings, a pair of string players who have performed with Ed Sheeran, Joni Mitchell, and Brandi Carlile.

720 Northern Blvd, Brookville. 516-299-3100, https://www.tillescenter.org/.

Rusty Spur

8:00 p.m.

Get your boots on and scoot over to the Valley Stream Village Band Shell, where you’ll enjoy upbeat country music and line dancing.

E New York Ave, Valley Stream. https://positivecc.org/event/valley-stream-summer-concerts-series.

Wednesday Adult Skate

9:00 p.m.

Strap on your favorite pair of wheels and head on over to United Skates of America, where DJ Nile will spin for adults only. Admission is $15, and skate rental is $7. Tickets will only be sold at the door, but you can fill out a waiver in advance.

1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Thursday, September 5

Dance Cardio

10:30 a.m.

Dance your way to better health at The Studio in Port Washington. Register in advance online; new student drop-in classes are $25.

275 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-214-0277, https://www.thestudiopw.com/.

Creative Writing Workshops: World Building

6:00-7:15 p.m.

Learn to create fascinating worlds with Eva Schtein in the beautiful Castle Gould at Sands Point Preserve. Register for a drop-in class or the entire series of five workshops. The admission price of $35 includes parking.

127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point. 516-571-7901, http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org/.

End of Summer Italian Festival

Thursday-Sunday, September 5-8, 6:00 p.m.

Bring your appetite to the first night of the John Michael Marino Lodge 43rd Italian Festival in Port Washington. You’ll enjoy rides, games, cannoli, zeppoles, and more. Thursday evening’s entertainment is a DJ and karaoke beginning at 7:00 p.m.

North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington. [email protected], https://www.marinolodge.org/.

Deon Cole: My New Normal

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this comedian and actor known for his role in the sitcom “Black-ish” at Flagstar at the Westbury Music Fair. Tickets begin at $35.

960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury. 516-249-5200, https://www.westburymusicfair.com/.

Ongoing

Places in Galicia

On View Through November 10

Don’t miss this exhibit at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County, featuring oil paintings depicting Jewish life in the former province of Galicia.

100 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove. 516-571-8040, https://www.hmtcli.org/museum/#permanentexhibition.