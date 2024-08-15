Happenings in Nassau County: Aug. 23- Aug. 30

Friday, Aug. 23

Tom’s Elton Tribute

7:00 p.m.

Elton John fans can sing along with all of their favorite hits, including “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Rocket Man.” Tickets begin at $25.

250 Post Ave, Westbury. 516-283-5577, https://www.thespaceatwestbury.com/.

Who’s Bad–The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

8:00 p.m.

Do your best moonwalk over to the Paramount in Huntington to hear all your favorite hits, including “Thriller,” “Beat It,” and “Bad.” Tickets begin at $32.75.

370 New York Avenue, Huntington. 631-673-7300, https://www.paramountny.com/.

Anirudh

8:00 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of this award-winning Indian composer and playback singer, who writes music for Tamil cinema, at the Nassau Collesium.

1155 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale. 516-654-8203, https://www.nassaucoliseum.com/

Mike DelGuidice Live at Mulcahey’s

9:00 p.m.

Don’t miss Mike DelGuidice, a guitarist, pianist, and drummer who tours all over the world with Billy Joel. Doors open at 7 p.m., and VIP tickets are available.

3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh. 516-783-7500, https://muls.com/.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Port Washington’s Farmers Market

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

All-organic farmers’ market in New York State. Produce and other artisanal food products plus a café.

Town Dock, 347 Main St., Port Washington

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove

9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove offers locally grown vegetables, farm fresh eggs, meats and dairy, fresh baked breads and pastries, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, local honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors. Live music, too. Deep Roots was voted The Best Farmers Market on Long Island by the LI Choice Awards for the third year in a row.

Garvies Point Park, Garvies Point Road

Community Beach Cleanup

9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society and the Town of Hempstead are partnering to host a community beach clean-up at Point Lookout Town Park. Volunteers can sign up for a 1.5-hour time slot. Clean-up supplies will be provided, but it is recommended that you bring gloves.

1300 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach

Farmingdale Art and Craft Fair

Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Head to the Village Green in Farmingdale to enjoy vendors, food, crafts, and fun. Parking and admission are free.

361 Main Street, Farmingdale. https://nassaucountyfairs.com/farmingdale-august-24-25.

Town of Oyster Bay Blood Drive

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

In memory of Bridget McElroy, the Town of Oyster Bay is hosting a blood drive with New York Blood Center. Bridget passed away in 2021 from Leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Marjorie Post Park (Community Center rooms A and B) 451 Unqua Rd., Massapequa

Long Island Feast Fest at Cradle of Aviation Museum

12:00 p.m.

Foodies, get your taste buds ready for a flavorful afternoon at the Cradle of Aviation Museum! You’ll sample the wares of over twenty different food trucks, artists, and vendors. Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door.

Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Garden City. 516-572-4066, https://www.cradleofaviation.org/.

Vivaldi Celebration at Planting Fields

1:00 p.m.

Enjoy the enchanting music of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” in the bucolic surroundings of the Planting Fields in Oyster Bay. Bring your own blanket or chair. Food trucks and restrooms will be available.

1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay. 516-922-9210, https://plantingfields.org/.

Disco Unlimited

7- 9 p.m.

Nassau County presents its Lakeside Theatre Concerts. On Aug. 24, Disco Unlimited will be performing. All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.

Eisenhower Park, Field #6

Movie Night and Trivia

7 p.m.

Enjoy three rounds of a trivia challenge, and then watch “Point Break” in the theater. Snacks supplied. Trivia includes: “Point Break” trivia, ’90s pop culture trivia, and ’90s Long Island trivia. Visit cradleofaviation.org for ticket information.

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard

Long Island Celtic Festival

8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Kick your heels up on the grounds of Old Westbury Gardens, where you’ll enjoy Celtic entertainment, vendors, and food trucks. Discount tickets will be available through midnight on August 22.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Great Neck

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

With 15+ weekly vendors, the Market features locally grown vegetables, fresh baked breads and sweets, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors and live music, too. The Great Neck Farmers Market is a collaborative project of the Deep Roots Farmers Market and the Great Neck Park District.

Firefighters Park, 30 Grace Ave., Great Neck

Thomas Dodge Homestead Tours

2:00 p.m.

Tour the Thomas Dodge Homestead, which was built in 1721. The estate originally extended from Mill Pond to Hempstead Harbor. The tour is free and no reservations are necessary.

58 Harbor Road, Port Washington. 516-365-9074, https://www.cowneck.org/dodge-homestead-house-tours.

Summerfest Outdoor Concert

6- 9 p.m.

Lil Sammy & The Funked-Up Daddies Allstar Band returns to John Philip Sousa Memorial Bandshell. This is a free event hosted by the Landmark on Main Street.

John Philip Sousa Memorial Bandshell in Sunset Park, Port Washington

Paint Your Pet

6:30 p.m.

Bring your pet photo to Muse Paintbar and learn how to paint it using Lumify backlit art painting technology. Classes are $55, and registration is required.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Don Felder, Former Lead Guitarist of the Eagles

7:00 p.m.

Rock out to this free concert with Don Felder in Eisenhower Park. Admission is free, and you can bring your own blanket or chairs. Inclement weather will cancel.

1899 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, Field 6. 516-572-0200, https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/5213/Free-Concerts-Movies.

The Music of ABBA at Morgan Park

7:00 p.m.

Enjoy the music of ABBA at Morgan Park. Admission is free, but the event is weather-dependent.

2-30 Germain Street, Glen Cove. 516-671-0017, https://www.morganparkmusic.org/.

Monday, Aug. 26

Pasta, Poetry, & Prosecco

6:00 p.m.

Bring your appetite and creativity to Beginnings Restaurant in Atlantic Beach. There, you will find a special pasta and bubbly menu, as well as Haikuists who will share custom poems with your table.

1986 Park Street, Atlantic Beach. 516-239-7483, https://www.beginningsrestaurant.com/.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Tart Making Camp

4:00-6 p.m.

Learn to prepare crusts from scratch, make meringue and curd, and prepare chocolate filling while making your own Key Lime Tart, S’mores Tart, and Fruit Tart at the Well-Seasoned Chef.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Avril Lavigne + Simple Plan at Jones Beach Theater

7:00 p.m.

Don’t miss one of the premier female pop stars of the early 2000s while you enjoy the sunset at Jones Beach Theater. Her hits include “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “Girlfriend.” She will be joined by Simple Plan, whose hits like “Perfect” rocked the same decade. Tickets begin at $99.

895 Bay Parkway, Wantagh. 866-558-8568, https://jonesbeach.com/.

Country Night at the Nutty Irishman

7:00 p.m.

Get your boots on and dance to the tunes of DJ Neil Wrangler, along with $5 apps, $5 tequila cocktails, and $4 Miller Lites at the Nutty Irishman every Tuesday night.

323 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-293-9700, https://www.thenuttyirishman.com/.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Summertime Sketching

4- 6 p.m.

In this adult education tour, visitors will receive a sketch pad and pencil, and learn best practices when sketching from observation, as well as an overview of artists who worked in nature while traveling through the gardens.

Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd. Visit oldwestburygardens.org for more information.

Foreign Journey Tribute Band

7:00 p.m.

Rock out to your favorite hits by Foreigner and Journey at this free concert at Lincoln Blvd Beach. Bring your own beach chair!

Boardwalk, Long Beach. 516-431-1000 https://www.longbeachny.gov/concerts.

Friday, Aug. 30

Jimmy Buffet Day Celebration

8 p.m.

Visit Mulcahy’s of Wantagh to pay tribute to Jimmy Buffet on Jimmy Buffet Day with the Ed Travers Band live. Enjoy $5 Landsharks and Landshark Bucket specials from 7 to 9 p.m.

3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh. 516-783-7500, https://muls.com/.

Ongoing

Legally Blonde the Musical

Through September 1

Learn about the adventures of Elle Woods, an aspiring lawyer, through the magic of music at the Engeman Theater. Both matinee and evening shows are available on the weekends.

250 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.

Yonia Fan (1913-2013): Chasing History

On View Through December 16

The works of Yonia Fan reflect the hardships he faced during the Russian Revolution, the Nazi invasion of Poland, and World War II. The art museum at Hofstra is open every afternoon of the week except Monday.

112 Hofstra University, Hempstead. 516-463-5672, https://www.hofstra.edu/museum/.

Seeing Red: Renoir to Warhol

On View Through January 5

Don’t miss this fascinating exhibit exploring the power of color in art. Works from over seventy classical and contemporary artists will be on display.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.