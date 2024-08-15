Happenings for kids in Nassau County: Aug. 23- Aug. 28

Friday, August 23

Tiny Tots: Fireflies

10:00 a.m.

Bring your little fireflies to Hempstead Lake State Park, where they will enjoy animal visitors, crafts, and walks on the theme of fireflies.

1000 Lake Drive, West Hempstead. 516-766-1029, https://parks.ny.gov/parks/hempsteadlake.

Family Movie Night: “Toy Story”

5 p.m.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for families to explore the museum galleries and grab a selfie in the incredible full-sized replica of Andy’s Toy Story bedroom. At 6 p.m., the Cradle of Aviation will show the beloved 1995 classic “Toy Story” in the theater. Snacks provided.

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard. Visit cradleofaviation.org for ticket information.

Glow in the Dark Skate

7- 9 p.m.

Experience the thrill of skating under dazzling black lights, as the rink transforms into a vibrant glow-in-the-dark wonderland. Groove to awesome beats, enjoy the electric atmosphere and skate with friends and family. The roller skating center provides rentals for just $7.

Unites Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd. Visit unitedskates.com for ticket information.

Saturday, August 24

Camp Skills & Survival 101

11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Learn how to take care of yourself on a camping trip and survive in emergency situations at Garvies Point Museum & Preserve, where you can also enjoy exhibits on archeology and geology.

50 Barry Drive, Glen Cove. 516-571-8010, https://www.garviespointmuseum.com/.

Tooth Fairy Craft

12- 2 p.m.

Everyone knows the best thing about losing a tooth is getting a special visit from the Tooth Fairy. Since it’s National Tooth Fairy Day, we’re making fancy trinket boxes to keep those valuable little chompers safe. This is a drop-in program; it takes approximately 10 minutes and is yours to keep.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City. Visit licm.org for more information.

Family Public Skate

12:30 p.m.

Take your kiddos to United Skates of America to roll around the rink to their favorite tunes. Skate rentals are available.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Sunday, August 25

Back to School Event at WowMoms World Long Island

10:00 a.m.

Celebrate back to school with your little one at WowMoms World, where they will enjoy open play, back-to-school pictures, a school supply scavenger hunt, and a personalized craft.

328 E. Jericho Turnpike, Mineola. 516-279-6841, https://www.wowmomslongisland.com/.

Mouse on the Move

11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this multi-sensory theatrical presentation about two adventurous mice who travel to the moon in search of cheese. Tickets are $11 with museum admission, which means your kiddos can enjoy the sensory garden, sound showers, and bubble exhibits while you’re there. You can also just attend the show for $15.

11 Davis Ave, Garden City. 516-224-5800, https://www.licm.org/.

Chugging Along

1- 3 p.m.

Visit the Long Island Children’s Museum to decorate a train car that moves with the science of magnets. Before or after the craft, visit the museum’s Thomas and Friends: Explore the Rails exhibit

11 Davis Ave, Garden City. 516-224-5800, https://www.licm.org/.

Monday, August 26

Fluffy Slime Mini-Camp at As You Wish

9:00 a.m.-12:00 pm.

Your little crafter, ages 5 and up, can make slime, play games, and enjoy snacks at As You Wish Parties in Merrick.

59 Merrick Ave, Merrick. 516-590-7878, https://asyouwishparties.org/.

Tuesday, August 27

Back to School Sundae Party!

11:00 a.m.

Your kiddo, ages 3-8, can join Stew Leonard’s in Farmingdale to make an ice cream sundae, listen to a book, dance, and meet with WOW the Cow! The fee is $15 per kiddo.

261 Airport Plaza Blvd, Farmingdale. 516-962-8210, https://stewleonards.com/.

“Wizard of Oz” Movie Night

8 p.m.

Nassau County presents Close to Home Tuesday Movies. Movie presented: “Wizard of Oz.” All events are weather permitting. Call 516-572-0200 for up-to-date information.

North Woodmere Park, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., Valley Stream. 516-572-0200, https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/5213/Free-Concerts-Movies.

Wednesday, August 28

Museum Adventure Activity: Pirate Quest

11:00 a.m.

Your little pirate can use a compass and treasure map to search for treasure at the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum. While you’re there, check out the whaling exhibits, boats, folk art, and dioramas.

301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor. 631-367-3418, https://www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/.

Junior Pastry Chef Class

4:00 p.m.

Your little chef can learn to prepare sugar cookie dough, pipe frosting, and bake cookies at the Well-Seasoned Chef. Junior classes are for culinary artists ages 8-12.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

“Wonka” Family Movie in Eisenhower Park

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this free screening of the family movie about the life of chocolate maker Willie Wonka at the Lakeside Theater at Eisenhower Park. Bring your own blanket or chair.

1899 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, Field 6. 516-572-0200, https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/5213/Free-Concerts-Movies.