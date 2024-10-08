Hamas attacks survivor speaks at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center

Hamas attack survivor Shir Zohar, 21, spoke at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center on Sunday during a vigil held to remember the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

“Every day is a gift,” Zohar said. “We discovered strength that we never knew we had. I thank God every day that I’m still here.”

This year marks one year since Hamas’ attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and local politicians and community members gathered in remembrance. The attacks killed over 1,200 people and took 250 hostages, according to previous reports.

“October 7, 2023, was the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust,” said Alan Mindel, chair of the HMTC.

There are still around 100 hostages that have not yet been released, say reports.

Among these unreleased hostages is 22-year-old Plainview resident Omer Neutra.

“It was not only a tragedy in Israel where more Jews were murdered in one day than in any other day since the Holocaust, but it involved a level of depravity that the world had seldom ever seen,” said Mindel.

Since Oct. 7, there have been over 41,000 people killed in the war in Gaza.

Bernie Furshpan, HMTC’s public relations representative, said Sunday’s commemoration ceremony showcased the “community’s commitment to remembrance.”

“It was a solemn outdoor commemoration to honor victims,” Furshpan said.

Zohar said she felt compelled to speak at the vigil.

“I’m here today to share our story from Oct. 7,” Zohar said. “I hope this story will show you what’s hope, friendship and heroism.”

Zohar said she attended the Nova Music Festival with her best friend, Ester when they saw missiles in the sky.

She said the two of them tried to leave as fast as they could but were stopped on their way. Zohar said the two of them hid and listened to the radio for updates.

“That was our biggest fear,” she said. “To be raped. To be taken by Hamas terrorists.”

Zohar said the two of them pretended to be dead to stay safe. The vehicle they hid in was shot at, and the civilian who helped them, Ori Arad, was killed by Hamas.

Furshpan said that Zohar’s story “reminded me of my parents, who were Holocaust survivors.”

After the ceremony, the HMTC unveiled a plaque that reads: “October 7, 2023. Never Forget, Never Again.”

“It’s a shame we have hatred,” Furshpan said.