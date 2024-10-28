Glen Cove’s Amy Peters dies at 62

Glen Cove’s Amy Peters, founder of the Deep Roots Farmer’s Market, died at 62 this month of lung cancer.

“The farmer’s market was Amy’s passion,” said Sharon Stillwagon, assistant manager of Deep Roots. Stillwagon worked alongside Peters for the past four years.

“Amy wanted our community and surrounding communities to have an opportunity to buy fresh produce grown on Long Island,” she said.

Stillwagon said Peters was incredibly dedicated to the market.

“She worked so hard for this,” Stillwagon said. This season the Deep Roots market had a roster of over 80 vendors.

“In the words of her husband Dave, ‘it was hers,’” she said.

Peters began Deep Roots 10 years ago as a farmstand. Formerly known as the Sea Cliff Farmer’s Market, it was the site where she sold fresh vegetables from local farms and in Sea Cliff.

By 2021, the market had expanded to two locations: Deep Roots Farmer’s Market at Garvies Point Park and the Great Neck Farmer’s Market at Firefighters Park.

Stillwagon said Peters also aimed “to support and showcase various artists and makers who would display and sell their goods.”

“That’s what she wanted,” Stillwagon said. “And that’s how, I feel, she gave back to us.”

Local musicians performed on Saturdays as well to highlight the community, she said.

Stillwagon said through the market Peters “[gave] the people in our community a chance to have these great opportunities for fresh produce and delicious foods, good music, beautiful arts and crafts.”

“That’s what her goal was, and she definitely achieved it,” she said.

Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce President Dr. Maxine Meyreis said Peters helped startups and local businesses, making a “great contribution to the community.”

Deep Roots held a 62-second moment of silence at Saturday’s market, which was the last of the season.

The moment was held “in memory of Amy Peters and the profound impact she had on our community,” the chamber said on Facebook.

Stillwagon said over 200 people attended to remember Peters. She said the moment of silence was “beautiful” and lasted longer than the scheduled 62 seconds.

The Glen Cove city council held a moment of silence for Peters at last week’s meeting.

Council member Marsha Silverman said Peters “contributed so much to our community.”