Glen Cove resident dies at 88

Theresa R Lynch, a 57-year resident of Glen Cove, died on July 20. She was 88. Lynch was born in Maspeth, Queens, in 1935. She graduated cum laude from St. John’s University in 1957 with a degree in accounting and worked in that field until just four years ago.

She was also an active parishioner of St. Hyacinth’s church until her death. Lynch loved sunsets over the Sound, the annual 4th of July beach festivities, knitting countless Christmas stockings for family and friends, and an occasional ice-cold beer. She was pre-deceased by her husband, James D. Lynch; she is survived by her three children and their spouses, Christina and Ralph Sorrentino, James and Jeanine Lynch, and Deirdre and Stephen Donahue, as well as nine beloved grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Submitted by the family of Theresa R Lynch