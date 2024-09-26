Glen Cove receives flexible seating at elementary schools

Glen Cove elementary schools received brand new flexible seating, thanks to a donation by the Glen Cove Education Foundation.

The new seating arrangements in Connolly, Landing, Deasy and Gribbin elementary schools aim to enhance the classroom by providing students with a more comfortable and engaging environment.

Each teacher had the opportunity to select seating options that best fit their classroom’s needs. This personalization aimed to cater to teacher’s individual needs.

Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, president of the education foundation and a Glen Cove city council member, organized the donation.

“The Glen Cove Education Foundation is so happy to be part of this initiative as we know students learn better when they are comfortable. GCEF would like to thank it’s supporters. Without their constant support, none of what we do would be possible. We wish the kids, teachers and staff a terrific school year,” Scagliola said.

Seating options include bean bag chairs, beach chairs, cushions, comfy floor seats, wave seats, wobble chairs, balance balls and ergo chairs.

The district said that students have already begun to take advantage of the new arrangements and appear to enjoy their options.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Glen Cove Education Foundation and Danielle Fugazy Scagliola for their commitment to enhancing our students’ learning environments,” said district Superintendent Maria Rianna. “The flexible seating not only provides comfort but also encourages creativity and engagement in the classroom.”

Information provided by the Glen Cove City School District