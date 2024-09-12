Reviving History’s Impact

Producer David Patterson’s WWII documentary triumphs over pandemic challenges

David Patterson, a seasoned producer, has revitalized a poignant World War II documentary that faced significant setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. With an impressive background in film and community service, Patterson has leveraged his experience to ensure the documentary, The Girl Who Wore Freedom, reaches new audiences, emphasizing the importance of historical education and honoring veterans.

Patterson’s involvement with The Girl Who Wore Freedom began serendipitously. The documentary’s director, Christian Taylor, who also served as the producer, and Patterson were alumni of Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Despite attending the same school and being in the theater program simultaneously, the two never met until Patterson came across an article in an alumni publication about the film’s struggle to navigate the film festival circuit.

“I reached out to her with an offer of $500 to help with the festival applications,” Patterson recalled. “She responded by asking me to join the project as a producer instead. It was a perfect match.”

Patterson, a history major with a personal connection to military service from his hometown of Norfolk, VA, was immediately drawn to the project.

“As soon as I saw the trailer, I was hooked,” Patterson said. “I’m passionate about documentaries, especially those that honor our veterans. The film was not only visually stunning but also told an incredibly moving story.”

The documentary was initially set for a 2020 release but faced considerable challenges due to the pandemic. Film festivals were canceled or severely restricted, which hampered the film’s exposure and distribution.

“We were cursed from the get-go,” Patterson explained. “The major festivals joined forces to only show a select few documentaries, which effectively sidelined hundreds of films, including ours.”

Despite these setbacks, the film won numerous awards at smaller festivals. However, Patterson and his team faced difficulties securing a broader distribution.

“We ended up with subpar distribution deals, but managed to get the film on Delta Airlines and a few other platforms,” he said. “Then, last December, I made a commitment to get the film into movie theaters for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.”

Patterson’s approach involved reaching out to mid-sized, community-focused theater chains instead of major ones like AMC or Regal.

“I wanted to give these theaters an opportunity to honor their communities and the 80th anniversary of D-Day,” he said. “I did my research and highlighted the number of World War II veterans in their regions, suggesting that this was a chance for them to give back and pay tribute.”

The response was overwhelmingly positive. The film was screened in more than 110 cities and more than 300 screenings, reaching audiences across the country. Patterson’s commitment to community involvement extended to his work with the Gold Coast Art Center, where he helped secure an upcoming screening at the Manhasset Theater.

“Gold Coast recognized the importance of the film and wanted to include it in their festival,” Patterson noted. “We also plan to show it at local high schools to educate students about D-Day and its significance.”

Patterson’s efforts are not limited to film production; he is also deeply involved in community service. As a firefighter and a parks commissioner in Manhasset, Patterson has a long history of contributing to his community.

“Even though my career is in entertainment, community service is incredibly important to me,” he said. “I’ve been a firefighter for more than 20 years and am actively involved in maintaining local parks and commuter lots.”

The film’s impact extends beyond entertainment; it serves as an educational tool for younger generations. Patterson emphasized the need for historical education in a rapidly changing world.

“It’s crucial for kids to understand the sacrifices made during World War II,” he said. “History tends to repeat itself when we have short memories. The more we educate young people about these pivotal moments, the more they’ll appreciate the freedoms they have today.”

The documentary, while educational, also contains moments of levity. Patterson mentioned scenes that have resonated with audiences, such as several unexpected, but humorous interactions between soldiers and civilians during the war.

“The film is both moving and entertaining,” he said. “It’s a blend of serious history and engaging storytelling, which makes it accessible to a wide range of viewers.”

As the documentary continues to screen across the country, Patterson’s dedication to honoring veterans and educating the public stands out. His work exemplifies the power of perseverance and the importance of remembering history.

“This film is a tribute to the bravery of those who fought in World War II,” Patterson said. “We’re honored to share their stories and ensure their legacy continues to inspire future generations.”

For those interested in attending the screening at the Gold Coast Art Center, the film will be shown at the Manhasset Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. Tickets are free but highly recommended to ensure seating. For more information, visit the Gold Coast Art Center’s website (www.goldcoastarts.org).