Welcome back, North Shore!

By Shelly Newman

On a gorgeous September morning new Glen Head School principal Thomas Sheehan, Glenwood Landing School principal Bridget Finder, Sea Cliff School principal Megan McCormack, North Shore Middle School principal Ryan O’Hara and North Shore High School principal Eric Contreras, along with their administration, faculty and staff happily welcomed students back for the 2024-2025 school year.

Superintendent Chris Zublionis and Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Carol Ann Smyth also visited the respective North Shore School buildings to greet everyone.

You could feel the excitement in the hallways as the older students were reunited with their friends, middle schoolers were ready to navigate their schedules and begin classes and the elementary students were eager to meet their teachers on the first day of classes on Sept. 3, 2024.

Please note that the Elementary Back-to-School Night is Thursday, Sept. 12, and the North Shore High School Back-to-School Night is Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7:00 p.m. Additionally, Homecoming 2024 is Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Mark your calendars!

Best of luck to everyone at the North Shore Schools.

We are pleased to welcome our Vikings back and look forward to a wonderful school year!

Shelly Newman is associated with North Shore Central School District