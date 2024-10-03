Varsity Vikings visit elementary schools

By Shelly Newman

On Friday, Sept. 20, our youngest Vikings in all three elementary schools had a special treat when our high school varsity athletes visited their respective North Shore elementary schools for the Vikings Varsity Walk to remind everyone that Homecoming was coming.

You could hear the joyful cheers as the oldest Vikings high-fived the youngest K-5 Vikings, hugged their respective elementary teachers and greeted the principals, faculty and administrators.

Thank you to all of the North Shore High School Varsity athletes who participated in the Vikings Varsity Walk! Many thanks to Mr. Don Lang, North Shore Athletics Director, and the principals for making this special Vikings Varsity Walk a reality.

It was an event our Vikings of all ages will remember for a very long time!

Shelly Newman is associated with the North Shore Central School District