3 North Shore seniors named National Merit semifinalists

By Shelly Newman

North Shore High School students Seamus Hughes, Raymond Lin and Wenqi (Peter) Xiao have been named Semifinalists in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Approximately 16,000 Semifinalists nationwide are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. The high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for approximately 6,870 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $26 million that will be offered next spring.

About 95% of the Semifinalists are expected to gain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. Semifinalists will be notified if they advance to the Finalist level.

“We are proud of Seamus, Raymond, and Wenqi on their terrific accomplishment,” said principal Eric Contreras. “They are stellar members of our North Shore community. Their achievements are emblematic of our North Shore Journey where they have excelled as scholars, athletes and artists. They are intellectually driven, talented musicians, and multilingual leaders who bring out the best in those around them. We celebrate their recognition as National Merit Semifinalists.”

All Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.

Over 1.3 million juniors in more than 21,000 high schools entered the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Exam which served as the initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest scoring entrants in each state.

Director of counseling Dan Dohert, said, “We are so proud of Raymond, Seamus and Wenqi’s accomplishments both in and out of the classroom. Beyond their test scores, they are leaders amongst their peers, high achieving students and wonderful people.”

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance. It was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 280 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

Shelly Newman is associated with the North Shore Central School District