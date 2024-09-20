Thousands attend Glen Cove Street Fair

Thousands gathered in downtown Glen Cove Sept. 14-15 for the city’s annual street fair.

The fair welcomed over 100 vendors, including food trucks, handmade goods sellers and local businesses. The fair was held on Glen Street and School Street.

“This street fair is a celebration of our vibrant community, and I’m proud to see so many people enjoying all that our city has to offer,” said Mayor Pam Panzenbeck in a release.

The events ranged from live music to fitness for everyone to enjoy. There was a bouncy house and obstacle course as well as games and activities.

On Saturday, attendees were invited to a Zumba session led by Kathy Pardo and on Sunday Glen Cove’s Buddha Jams Yoga offered a class in Village Square.

Joe Wasserman of The Allmost Brothers Band and Matt the Music Man performed for attendees throughout the weekend.

The event was organized by Glen Cove’s Special Events Committee as well as Nassau County Fairs.

Information provided by the City of Glen Cove