The Vivaldi celebration at Planting Fields blooms this month

By Kayla Cheshire

Planting Fields Foundation will offer an afternoon of music and ecology on Saturday, August 24 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., as they present a Vivaldi Celebration at Planting Fields. The event features Grammy-nominated conductor, Maestro Enrico Fagone, violinist Lorenzo Mazzamut, and talented members of the Chamber Players International.

Admission is $5 per person; children aged 7 under, free. Registration is required and available at plantingfields.org.

Concert-goers are invited to bring a blanket, chairs, and a picnic to enjoy Antonio Vivaldi’s iconic concerto, “The Four Seasons,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. surrounded by the historic and blooming landscape of Planting Fields.

From 2:30 to 4:00 p.m., Planting Fields Arboretum Director Vincent Simeone will provide a brief introduction to Maestro Fagone’s insightful commentary on how Vivaldi’s music has inspired generations of composers, from Mozart to modern-day musicians. He’ll also explore the connection between Vivaldi’s love of nature and the ecological themes and motifs that appear throughout his work.

The Vivaldi Celebration at Planting Fields is sponsored by Chamber Players International and Ron and Pam Phipps. To learn more about the Vivaldi Celebration at Planting Fields, Planting Fields Foundation, Maestro Enrico Fagone, or Violinist Lorenzo Mazzamuto, visit plantingfields.org or email [email protected].

Kayla Cheshire is associated with the Planting Fields Foundation