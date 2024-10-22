Old Brookville welcomes new chief of police

Michael Coen recently assumed his new role as the Village of Old Brookville police chief.

“I and the board, like former Chief Walsh, believe very strongly in internal promotion,” said Mayor Bernie Ryba. “And we had an outstanding candidate.”

The village said Coen joined the Old Brookville Police Department in 2010 and served as former Chief Christopher Walsh’s deputy commanding officer for the past year.

Coen stepped into his role on Oct. 1.

Prior to joining the department, Coen served 10 years with the New York Police Department, the village said.

“When we have an opportunity with a service like the police, we will promote from within when we can,” he said.

Ryba said he has a background in personnel, where he has interviewed hundreds of people. After interviewing candidates for police chief, Ryba said Coen was the best fit for the position.

Ryba said Coen was prepared to lead the department under the direction of Walsh.

“I am honored to accept the position as the next police chief for the Old Brookville Police Department,” Coen said in the town newsletter.

“I appreciate the trust placed in me and am eager to begin this important role,” he said.

Ryba said 75-90 people attended the changing of the guard.

Coen said that there has been “good support” from the community.

Walsh will stay with the department as a consultant for six months to ensure a smooth transition between chiefs, the mayor said.

“It is an involved responsibility,” he said. “There are things you do daily, week by week, but then there comes special situations that you run into for the first time. So we’re pleased that former chief Walsh has agreed to work with us during these next six months.”

Ryba said Chief Coen will appear before the board bi-monthly to provide a report on village activity.

At Monday’s board meeting, Coen said September had been “exceptionally quiet.”

Coen said he is researching a new reporting system and speaking with other villages to find the best option.

“It’s still a few months out,” he said.

Former Chief Walsh was with the OBPD for 35 years and oversaw many changes in the department as chief.

Prior to June 2022, the department had a chief, six sergeants and seven officers. Now, it has a chief, four sergeants and nine officers.

“I have witnessed this department undergo many changes, including expanding to a seven-village jurisdiction and more recently, downsizing to patrol just the Village of Old Brookville,” Walsh said in the town newsletter.

“Despite these changes, our mission has remained the same: to serve the public with integrity and professionalism,” he said.

Walsh said he has “full confidence” in Coen.

Ryba said the OBPD has a longstanding tradition of internal promotion.

He said the village is “thrilled that we can continue the important process” with Coen’s promotion.