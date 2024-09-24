Old Brookville speeding concerns: vehicle’s near-collision with children

A concerned Old Brookville resident spoke at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting regarding traffic and speeding issues on Pheasant Hill Lane.

“I am concerned about a safety issue with Pheasant Hill,” said resident David Leipzig. “There is a significant curve. Which leads to a blindspot.”

Leipzig said that with children returning to school this month, the safety issue has concerned students on their way to and from the bus stop.

“There is now school in session, which is bringing this more to light right now,” he said.

There are no sidewalks in the neighborhood, and Leipzig said that he has seen vehicles almost collide with children as they drive around the curve in the road.

“There have been multiple instances of people exiting Phesant Hill and going around the corner and maintain a speed without slowing down and almost hitting children,” Leipzig said. “More than once.”

Leipzig said the blind spot is especially dangerous as students walk home from the bus stop around 3:45 p.m.

He said that his home cameras caught a car swerving away from two young girls who were almost hit on their way back from the bus stop.

“I have… a video of a car coming by and then swerving away from two girls who came in from the bus stop,” he said.

“It is upsetting beyond belief,” he said.

Leipzig said that he had almost been hit when he was walking his dog. He said he wanted to take action once he saw the video of young children in the same position.

“I’m just really concerned that, God forbid, something bad might happen, and I want to prevent that as soon as possible,” he said.

Leipzig proposed the village enforce the speed limit by adding a speed bump before the curve.

“What can be done?” Leipzig asked the board.

“We will have to discuss it with the mayor and see what he thinks,” said village trustee John Vasilakis.

Old Brookville Mayor Bernie Ryba was not at Monday’s meeting.

“We don’t like putting in speed bumps,” Vasilakis said. “It causes trouble with plowing, and they end up getting ripped out. It’s a problem.”

Vasilakis said the board will look into how to address the situation.

“Obviously, safety is a huge concern,” Vasilakis said. “This is not taken lightly, and we appreciate you bringing it to our attention.”

Vasilakis said that the board would discuss the matter at its next full meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 30.