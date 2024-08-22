LIRR’s Oyster Bay branch receives additional direct train

The Oyster Bay branch of the Long Island Railroad will get an additional direct train to Penn Station during morning rush hours, starting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The 7:17 a.m. train will join the 5:58 a.m. train as the branch’s only direct lines. Neither will require commuters to transfer at the Jamaica station.

State Assembly Member Charles Lavine (D-North Shore) and Glen Cove City Councilmember Danielle Fugazy Scagliola have been discussing implementing changes with LIRR and MTA officials since the aftermath of the pandemic.

“This goes back to the days where we were still reeling from the pandemic and ridership was down substantially,” Lavine said.

Lavine and Scagliola helped implement previous changes, such as limiting the number of rush hour train stops.

Lavine said improvements to the Oyster Bay branch have always been a priority.

“We knew that we had to have enhanced service on that Oyster Bay line to help to make it effective,” Lavine said.

The 5:58 a.m. and 7:17 a.m. trains will make 11 stops and take approximately 75 minutes, according to the MTA’s TrainTime app. Stops include Locust Valley, Glen Cove, Glen Street, Sea Cliff, Glen Head, Greenvale, Roslyn, Albertson, East Williston, Jamaica, and Penn Station.

The direct lines will stop at Jamaica for riders who need to transfer to Hunterspoint Avenue, Grand Central or Atlantic Terminal stations, but require no transfer for Penn Station.

“I’m very appreciative of the LIRR’s efforts to make these new arrangements,” Lavine said.

Lavine said that adding the 7:17 a.m. direct train was a complicated process.

“Anytime the LIRR has to make any changes to its scheduling, that impacts scheduling for any number of lines and trains, so it’s a very complicated challenge,” Lavine said.

“I am thankful that the LIRR is making adjustments to be more accommodating to Oyster Bay riders,” said Fugazy Scagliola.

Starting this September, Oyster Bay branch commuters will have two opportunities for direct access to Penn Station during the morning peak hours. The 5:58 a.m. train will continue to run as regularly scheduled, and the 7:17 a.m. train will begin running on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

“Having these two direct trains is a real step in the right direction,” Lavine said.

Lavine and Fugazy Scagliola will continue to talk with LIRR and MTA officials concerning evening peak trains.

“I am hopeful we will now turn our attention toward improving our evening eastbound commutes,” said Fugazy Scagliola.