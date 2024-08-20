Jericho Turnpike closed for $7M renovations in affected areas

Jericho Turnpike will be closed on weeknights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Hillside Avenue and Brush Hollow Road in the villages of Westbury and Old Westbury and sections of the Town of Oyster Bay as part of a $7.3 million renovation project.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that three miles of concrete will be repaved to improve driver safety in heavily trafficked areas.

The project is estimated to be finished in four weeks, weather permitting.

Hochul’s announcement states that large sections of the road will undergo full-depth repairs, where deteriorated areas of pavement will be removed and repaved. Smaller areas of the road will be patched accordingly, and storm gates will be replaced as well.

The Town of Oyster Bay will be affected westbound between State Route 106/107 and the Long Island Expressway, according to the Department of Transportation’s travel advisory.

Vehicles will be detoured southbound on State Route 106/107 and North Service Road to access Jericho Turnpike.

The area between Hillside Avenue and Brush Hollow Road will experience intermittent lane and shoulder closures in both directions. Construction will occur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, effective Monday, Aug. 19.

The transportation department urges motorists to drive responsibly and plan their routes accordingly.

For more information and updates, please visit www.511NY.org.