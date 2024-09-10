Parent raises concerns over the Oyster Bay-East Norwich administration

A parent of Oyster Bay-East Norwich district students raised concerns about curriculum consistency and superintendent Francesco Ianni’s salary at the Sept. 3 school board meeting.

“It is my understanding that Dr. Ianni is one the highest-paid superintendents on Long Island,” said Monica Altamirano, a district parent.

“Are these salaries of the administrative positions not as competitive, causing all of these losses, or are there other issues?” Altamirano asked.

Ianni is the third highest-paid superintendent in Nassau County, earning over $379,000 per year, according to SeeThroughNY.

“We have lost our humanities director, our math supervisor and our executive director of curriculum and instruction overseeing all of the curriculum over the past weeks,” Altamirano said.

At the meeting, the school board approved three district resignations: Alba Gallegos, executive director of curriculum and instruction; Carla Pimentel, supervisors of mathematics K-12; and Daniel Moy, supervisors of science K-12.

According to the meeting agenda, all resignations become effective on the first day of the 2024-2025 school year.

“As we all know, curriculum is one of the most important aspects of our students’ education,” Altamirano said. She raised concerns about the consistency of the curriculum in light of the recent changes.

“These positions are vital to ensure the curriculum is aligned to the standards,” she said. “When new initiatives and classes, such as MTSS and AP Human Geography, are introduced by supervisors and/or directors and they leave, it is a setback.”

Altamirano she said was not just concerned with the curriculum positions, but administrative positions in general.

“The overall turnover of administration in this district is jarring,” she said. She said that the Board of Education should conduct exit interviews with staff members who choose to leave.

Ianni told the Glen Cove/Oyster Bay Record Pilot that while administrative staff changes may concern parents, the school has maintained high performance.

“I would like to point out that despite recent transitions, the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a high-quality education for all students,” he said.

Ianni said that despite budget cuts across Long Island, the district has not had any staff reductions. He said that while enrollment has decreased in recent years, students’ performance has maintained high standards.

“This demonstrates our dedication to preserving the core of our educational team and providing stability for our students,” he said.

This year, the district reached a 100% graduation rate in its senior class. This rate compares to 2020, which had an 88% graduation rate. The 2023 state average is 86%. The high school saw a 9% increase in college commitments, advancing from 82% to 91%.

Ianni said that in the 2023-2024 school year, 77% of its student body earned a 3 or higher on Advanced Placement testing. The AP Exams are ranked from 1 to 5, and students who earn a 3 or higher receive college credit.

Ianni said that when positions become vacant, the district fills them with qualified candidates, and in the interim, the responsibilities of that role are shared amongst administrators.

“This approach ensures that the district continues to meet its goals without disruption,” he said.

“We are confident that these changes will further enhance our educational programs and create an even more supportive learning environment for our students,” Ianni said.