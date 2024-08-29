Oyster Bay sophomore named to the USA Fencing All-American Team

What started as a fun after-school activity quickly became Luke Kugler’s passion.

Kugler thought the sport was akin to sword fighting when he started fencing at age 10.

Now, the Oyster Bay High School sophomore is a member of the 2023-2024 USA Fencing High School All-American Team. The All-American Program is made up of USA Fencing members who display strong athletic and academic skill.

“USA Fencing celebrates student-athletes at the end of each school year and I am honored to be recognized in this way,” Kugler said.

USA Fencing recognized Kugler for the success he displayed in his freshman year.

Student-athletes must earn an “A” or “B” rating during the fencing season, maintain academic success and display strong leadership to qualify for the All-American Team. Fencers received ratings from “E” to “A” depending on competition results.

“It was a goal of mine to achieve an A-rating by the end of freshman year and I am super happy to have reached this level of competition,” Kugler said.

He said he has always been competitive, and fencing was a great way to channel his love for competition.

“Growing up with an older brother is probably the root of my love for competition,” he said. “Once you start to fence at competitions, the intensity is contagious.”

He said the support he received from his coaches motivated him to hone his abilities.

“I enjoyed fencing from the start, but I think it is my coaches, Sergey Danilov and Stefano Buratti, who continue to inspire me and help me to achieve my goals,” Kugler said.

When Kugler entered high school, he said he had to learn to balance his academics and competition. In addition to studying and maintaining his grades, Kugler trains for several hours a day throughout the school year.

“It has definitely been a balancing act to manage school work, the demands of training and an intense travel tournament schedule,” he said.

Kugler said he trains five days a week and travels to competitions nationwide. He trains with instructors at New York Fencing Academy and competes with Oyster Bay High School.

“There are times when I am traveling home on a red-eye from a competition on the West Coast and scrambling to make it back on time so as not to be late for first-period classes,” Kugler said.

Although balancing his high school course load and competition schedule isn’t always easy, Kugler is grateful that he has a strong support system. His family’s support is also integral to his success, he said.

“My fencing would not be possible without the sacrifice of my family,” he said. “While the training and travel are intense, their support is unshakable.”

His friends, classmates and teachers have also shown encouragement and support.

“When I competed at the Nassau County Championships, to look over and see Dr. Ianni, our superintendent of schools, cheering after each touch was very motivating,” Kugler said. “I really wanted to bring a win home for Oyster Bay and I am so thrilled that I did.”

In addition to his success at competitions county-wide, Kugler has been recognized on a national level. He medaled at the March North American Cup in Portland, Ore..

“I am grateful to have coaches that prepare me for competition,” Kugler said. “This high level of training feeds my confidence to win.”