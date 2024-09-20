Oyster Bay-East Norwich schools welcome new administrators

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District announced two administrators have joined the school district this year.

Thomas Mauro will be the new assistant principal at James H. Vernon School, while Jennifer Capogna will be the new elementary curriculum associate at Theodore Roosevelt School and James H. Vernon.

Mauro recently taught seventh through 12th grade English at Sewanhaka High School. He has experience teaching Advanced Placement courses, such as AP Language and Composition. At Sewanhaka, he was the head swim coach for the boys’ and girls’ varsity swim teams for seven years.

Mauro is currently pursuing his doctoral degree at Long Island University.

He resides in Bellmore with his wife and two sons. His wife is a teacher at Baldwin High School, specializing in chemistry and AP Biology.

The district says Mauro will be a positive addition to Vernon School.

Capogna has 19 years of experience in education. She taught third, fourth and fifth grade in the New York City Department of Education, where she specialized in integrated co-teaching and English Language Learning.

She recently served as assistant principal at Lawrence Public Schools.

Capogna earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology and elementary education from Sacred Heart University, and she earned her Master of Arts in curriculum and instruction from Fairfield University. She earned a degree in educational leadership and technology from Adelphi University as well.

Capogna is a mother of two, and she values communication and collaboration.

The district is excited to welcome Mauro and Capogna as the newest additions to the Oyster Bay-East Norwich school community.

Information provided by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District