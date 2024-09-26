Oyster Bay celebrates homecoming

Oyster Bay High School’s homecoming on Sept. 21 featured festivities that included a parade, marching band performance, cheer routines and football game.

The district’s officials, faculty and staff joined the community at the parade. The parade route ended at Memorial Field at Theodore Roosevelt School, where the football game kicked off.

The Baymen played against Malverne High School, who they ultimately fell to with a final score of 49-20.

Booths at the game featured Oyster Bay merchandise, snacks and refreshments.

At halftime, the high school’s cheer team and the senior class performed a lip sync routine that they prepared for the pep rally.

Community members came to support the high school’s football team and live performances.

Information provided by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District