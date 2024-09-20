Upcoming events at the Glen Cove library

Virtual Program: Internet Lurkers, Monday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Do you ever find yourself lurking (reading, but not responding to) the comments of friends, or even strangers, on social media? You’re not alone: 90% of all people in a Facebook group are lurkers. Internet researcher Gina Sipley, Ph.D, shares data from her new book, Just Here For The Comments, about the history, power and ethics of internet lurking. The Zoom login information will be emailed to you before the program. Register online at glencovelibrary.org.

Genealogy Club Round Table Meeting, Monday, Sept. 30, at 7:00 p.m.

Roundtable meetings are a welcoming circle for like-minded genealogists. Small groups meet monthly to share strategies and encourage one another on their research journey. All levels of researchers are welcome. Register online at glencovelibrary.org.

College Funding: How to Pay for College, Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 5:00 p.m.

Explore the basics of college funding including student loans and their effects on college graduates, options for parents and resources available for additional information and assistance. Presented by Financial Professional Christina Hunnicutt of New York Life Insurance Company. Register online at glencovelibrary.org.

Uncovering the Past: Researching Your Home’s History, Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 2:00 p.m.

Discover the fascinating history of your home with our presentation on researching house histories using a case study. Learn step-by-step methods to uncover past owners, architectural changes, and historical events associated with your property, illustrated by the detailed investigation of a historic Glen Cove residence. This presentation will equip you with the tools to delve into public records, archives, and local resources. Register online at glencovelibrary.org.

Library Walking Club, Thursday, Oct. 3, at 9:15 a.m.

Join us for something new, an at-your-own-pace hour walk every Thursday morning at 9:15 am. We will meet at the Glen Cove Public Library. All fitness levels are welcome, and we encourage everyone to go at their own pace. Our goal is to meet people, keep moving and see sights in Glen Cove. Register online at glencovelibrary.org.

Knitting and Crocheting Club, Friday, Oct. 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Meet up with other knitters or crocheters. Whether you’re new to knitting or you’ve been doing it for years, it’s always more fun with friends! Start a new project or bring a current one. Participants should bring their own needles and yarn. Register online at glencovelibrary.org.

In Judy’s Cucina: Let’s Make Pasta, Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:00 a.m.

Learn the traditional art of pasta making in this hands-on program while using a variety of pasta boards and machines to create cavatelli. The cost of $5 includes all materials and is payable at the Information Desk at the time of registration. Please bring a large mixing bowl and cutting board to the class.

