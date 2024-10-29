North Shore’s 2025 valedictorian and salutatorian

Aaryan Vira and Kaitlin Ho have been named valedictorian and salutatorian of North Shore High School’s Class of 2025.

Vira has the highest weighted grade point average in the class and Ho has the second-highest, district officials said.

“Aaryan and Kaitlin are two exceptionally talented students,” said high school principal Eric Contreras in a press release.

“They have promoted academic scholarship, scientific research, artistry, community service and athletic prowess in multiple domains inside and outside the high school,” he said.

Vira said he has worked towards this goal throughout high school.

“I have been working towards being valedictorian since freshman year,” he said.

“Our grade is extremely competitive academically and the honor could have been awarded to any one of us, so I was definitely surprised,” Vira said. “I am happy to have been selected.”

Vira has participated in the music and athletic departments at North Shore.

He said he started playing the piano at age four and the trumpet at age 8.

“I have always connected deeply with music, especially because my parents grew up in New Orleans, a city full of jazz history and culture,” he said.

Vira plays the trumpet in the high school’s concert and jazz bands. He participates in the NYSSMA festival each year and was chosen as an alternate for the All-State Jazz Band.

“I have met some of my closest friends through the North Shore music program and am grateful for the music program,” he said.

Vira has played tennis on the varsity boys’ tennis team since eighth grade and trains privately throughout the year, he said.

He said the sport has been a great outlet for him.

“I love both the physical and mental rigor of tennis and enjoy playing both singles and doubles,” he said.

Academically, Vira said he is drawn to STEM courses. He said he loves problem-solving in math and science courses.

Vira has participated in the science research programs at North Shore, LaGuardia Community College and Stony Brook University.

He said he has researched various topics, such as oyster microbiology, pollution and machine learning.

Vira said North Shore science research teacher Molly Mordechai has offered him support and guidance.

“I have learned about the importance of perseverance and grit during the research process and to always keep in mind the impact of the research conducted,” he said.

Vira is interested in pursuing a degree in environmental engineering in college, he said.

“The major combines my interests in math and science with my passion for addressing environmental issues such as pollution and climate change,” he said.

Salutatorian Kaitlin Ho said she has a wide variety of interests. Ho said she is an aspiring reconstructive surgeon and hopes to study art history on a pre-med track at college.

During high school, Ho has researched Alzheimer’s Disease, working alongside a professor, Theodore Brummel, at Long Island University.

She said her science research teacher, Molly Mordechai, recommended her to the lab at LIU Post.

“I can thank my love for science research and learning about different techniques to Dr. Mordechai,” she said. “Without her support, I would not have been able to be so successful in these research competitions.”

Ho said her personal experience inspired her interest in Alzheimer’s research with the disease.

“Ever since my great-grandmother’s passing due to Alzheimer’s, I have been interested in preventive treatments for neurodegenerative diseases,” she said.

She said she rescued the Alzheimer’s model fruit fly through long-term cocoa and magnesium chloride supplements.

Ho said she has also been in many of the school’s theater productions, and is a published artist.

She has received international recognition for her science research and national recognition for her artwork.

At North Shore, Ho is active in extracurricular activities. She is the president of the student body government, president of the mock trial team, president of the poetry club, editor-in-chief of the school newspaper and the founder of the Asian Student Alliance.

“Through ASA, I established the annual district-wide Lunar New Year celebration—the first and largest Asian community event in the school district ever,” she said.

Vira and Ho have the two highest weighted grade-point averages in this year’s graduating class.

Vira and Ho said they look forward to the rest of the school year and are excited about beginning college next year.