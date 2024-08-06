North Shore Key Club places No. 1 at an international level

By Shelly Newman and Julia Salat

Congratulations goes out to the North Shore Key Club for placing No. 1 at the international level for their Major Emphasis Project for NOSH, a local organization in our area assisting people in need.

NOSH is a client-choice food pantry that was established during the COVID-19 pandemic and delivers food to homes in Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glen Head, Locust Valley and Bayville.

North Shore High School Principal Eric Contreras said, “Congratulations to Ms. Julia Salat and the North Shore Key Club for their achievement in coming in first place in NY State and at the International level. The work of the Key Club under Ms. Salat fosters community, service and leadership. Schools teach many things but among the most important part is the work we do for our children is developing caring, empathetic and engaged citizens. Ms. Salat and the Key Club do that work splendidly; you make us all proud.”

Earlier this year, the North Shore Key Club was recognized as a Distinguished Diamond Level Key Club in New York State with a recorded 190 points out of a possible 200-point total. Only four clubs in New York State received this award at the 76th Leadership Conference in Albany. Last year, the North Shore Key Club also placed No. 1 for their project for Mommas House.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Zublionis said, “This is amazing news! I am so proud of Ms. Salat and the Key Club, and for our District for this amazing accomplishment.”

Congratulations, Vikings.

Shelly Newman and Julia Salat are both associated with the North Shore Central School District