New downtown ice cream shop offers international dessert

Scoop n’ Fruit introduced a popular New Zealand dessert to the City of Glen Cove this summer.

“We ran into an article one night after we put the kids to bed about real-fruit New Zealand ice cream,” said Olga Kovacs, a Glen Cove resident who opened the business with her husband, Antonia.

After doing some research, Olga said, she learned that it was a traditional New Zealand dessert.

“This is their staple,” she said. “It’s a vanilla base with any type of frozen fruit you’d like, and they put it in a special machine which aerates it and blends it, and it comes out as a soft-serve consistency.”

She said there are no artificial dyes or toppings, which makes it a healthier alternative to other ice creams.

“We figured, why not bring it to Glen Cove?” Olga said.

Once the Kovacs decided to start a business, they had the specialized machine shipped from New Zealand to test it out themselves. They then decided to open their store at 8 School St.

As local residents, the couple wanted to bring their new business to their community.

The space was designed to be welcoming and homey, Olga said.

There is indoor and outdoor seating, and the space seats 15 customers.

“We were looking for a family-based place,” she said.

Olga said she hopes that the space can cultivate “quality family time.”

The store offers real-fruit ice cream, crepes, and waffles, as well as homemade, locally sourced waffle cones. It also offers vegan and gluten-free desserts.

The shop opened on July 29, and after two months of operation, it had its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 30. The store will be open year-round and offer seasonal treats.