Locust Valley Central School District welcomed its students back for the first day of classes on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Over 1,8000 students from Pre-K through 12th -grade began their school year.

“We’ve been so excited to be reunited with our Falcon Family once again,” said Superintendent Kristen Turnow in a release. “I cannot wait to see how our students, staff and teachers continue to progress as people throughout the school year.”