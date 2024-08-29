Local representatives express concerns over Liberty Water rate increase

Liberty New York Water has announced a 9.2% rate increase in 2024 and 4.5% hikes in 2026 and 2027 for Nassau County customers.

The New York State Public Service Commission approved this rate change on Aug. 15. Local representatives have begun to express concerns for residents over this approval, and a bill has been introduced to the state Assembly to prevent future increases.

On the north shore, Liberty Water serves the Village of Sea Cliff, as well as select areas of Glenwood Landing, Glen Head, Glen Cove, Old Brookville and Roslyn Harbor. The Sea Cliff water system serves about 13,400 people.

“Yet another Liberty Water price hike – one that is especially egregious for their severely overcharged and underserved Sea Cliff ratepayers – illustrates the importance of ending corporate control of our drinking water as quickly as possible,” Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) said in a press release.

The Village of Sea Cliff’s water is owned by Liberty Water, a private corporation, unlike surrounding areas that have access to public water sources, like the City of Glen Cove.

DeRiggi-Whitton said that using private water comes with “a lot of challenges.”

DeRiggi-Whitton said that after a settlement between Nassau County and LIPA in 2022, Sea Cliff residents were forced to undertake a heavy financial burden exclusively.

DeRiggi-Whitton said the 5,000 residents of Sea Cliff were the only Long Island residents forced to shoulder the financial responsibility of the settlement. Residents have reportedly paid almost $1,000 per month for water.

DeRiggi-Whitton said private utility companies can charge taxes. These taxes, including the “special franchise” tax, have caused rate spikes in recent years. Residents’ lowered water usage is not reflected in their bills because most of the rate changes are caused by tax increases.

Residents have complained about dirty filters and quality issues in addition to cost, DeRiggi-Whitton said.

Deborah Franco, the president of Liberty New York Water, defended the price increase. She said they will go towards new initiatives and programs.

Franco has been president since June 2023, and during that time, Liberty Water has completed projects, such as the 1,4 Dioxane treatment facility at the Seamans Neck plant.

Franco said this treatment is just one step the company has taken to improve safety and reliability.

The company is undertaking projects like meter upgrades, pressure improvements, and infrastructure replacements, Franco said.

Franco said Liberty Water understands ratepayers’ price concerns. She said Liberty Water now offers a new program for low-income ratepayers.

“We understand that costs are rising everywhere, and this is a concern for our customers,” Franco said. “Our priority is providing safe, reliable water and our customers need to know that when they turn their taps on, the water that comes out meets all safety standards – that requires work on our part and there are many costs involved.”

“The Public Service Commission reviewed our request very diligently and determined that a rate increase was necessary in order to meet these standard and provide quality customer care,” Franco said.

To combat future rate hikes, Assembly Member Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) introduced a bill to eliminate the “special franchise” tax.

“The ‘special franchise’ tax—a very hefty tax—that private water operators pay is essentially passed on to residents through their water bill,” Ra said in a press release. “Water is a basic necessity, and residents who have no choice but to rely on private water providers should not be saddled with excessively high bills.”

The bill has not yet been voted on.

DeRiggi-Whitton said Sea Cliff hopes to bring public water into the village considering the rate increase.