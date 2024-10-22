Kiwanis Club raises $3,500 for local students

What started as a way to have socially-distanced fun during a pandemic has become one of the Kiwanis Club’s favorite events. On Sunday, the club hosted its fourth annual dog show.

The North Shore Kiwanis Club raised $3,500 at the event. All proceeds will help children in the North Shore and Glen Cove school districts.

This year, the club raised enough funds to help approximately 70 students receive coats and shoes.

“I started it in the fall of 2020,” said Leslie Kle, chairperson of the event. “[It’s] kind of my creation.”

Kle said she started it amid COVID-19 because the “community needed something fun.” An outdoor dog show was a perfect way to have safe, socially-distanced fun, she said.

Kle said the event is a fan-favorite. Owners dress up with their pets and showcase their costumes and tricks.

This year, 26 dogs participated in the event. After a short parade-style walk, contestants are voted on their favorites.

There are four categories: Best Matching Outfit, Best Dog Trick, Fanciect and Overall Best in Show.

All proceeds are donated to Koats 4 Kids and Kicks 4 Kids programs for children in need in the community.

With the funds raised from this year’s event, Kle said “we could probably [help] 70 children.”

The community response to the annual fundraiser has been great, she said.

Kle said the club raised “over what we thought we would.”

Kle said the Kiwanis Club works with the North Shore High School Key Club, as well as local organizations and sponsors, for the event.

North Shore high schoolers are always eager to volunteer, she said.

This year’s sponsors include Opal Wealth Advisors, Dan’s Pet Car, Midnight Heating Oil, Scoopy Doo, Coldwell Banker American Homes, Syosset Animal Hospital, and Brookville Animal Hospital.

“It’s just a very fun event,” Kle said. “People love it.”

For more information on the Kiwanis Club, please visit www.northshorekiwanisli.com.