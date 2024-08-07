NS Hispanic Chamber business expo features latin fiesta and leadership award

By Connie Pinilla, Esq.

The North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted a vibrant Latin Fiesta and Business Expo at the Sea Cliff Yacht Club on Thursday, July 18. The event attracted a full house, bringing together local businesses, community members and cultural entertainers. The lively gathering offered a blend of networking, entertainment and a vendor showcase, culminating in the special recognition of founding board member and former councilman Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews with the prestigious Leadership Award.

The event began with President Pinilla honoring three distinguished veterans who led the Pledge of Allegiance: Howard Stillwagon, Commander of VFW Post 347; Vinnie Martinez, Commander of American Legion Post 76; and Ben Farnan, recognized for his leadership in the WWII monument project at Morgan Park and as the inaugural recipient of the Tribute and Honor Foundation’s Legacy Award.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Community Leadership Award to Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, a distinguished community leader, former Glen Cove Councilman and founding member of the NSHCC. Stevenson-Mathews, who also served as the chamber’s 2nd Vice President, was recognized for his extensive contributions to the community.

“Sometimes people think leadership is about telling people what to do, but nothing could be further from the truth. True leadership is about earning respect through actions, helping others reach their full potential and lifting people up to achieve common goals,” said Stevenson-Mathews upon receiving the Leadership Award. “I am profoundly appreciative and deeply touched by the turnout and am truly humbled to receive this honor.”

The event attracted attendees from a broad spectrum of organizations from Glen Cove and the North Shore, reflecting the widespread support and respect for Stevenson-Mathews. Notable attendees included Dr. Maxine Mayreis, President of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce; Rev. James Booker, Pastor of Calvary AME Church; Marisa Gambino, President of Loggia Glen Cove #1016; Dr. Paul Berg, physician with Glen Cove Hospital and member of the Advisory Council of the Morgan Park Summer Music Festival; Commanders Howard Stillwagon of VFW Post 347 and Vinnie Martinez of Glen Cove American Legion Post 76; and Dr. Sharon Harris, Executive Director of SAFE, among others. Many members from these organizations were also present.

“Of course, we turned out for Gaitley and the Latin Fiesta,” said Marisa Gambino, President of Loggia Glen Cove. “Gaitley is a remarkable force in the community and also serves as a Trustee of our lodge. I’m always amazed by his energy, his creative ideas, and his commitment to following through on everything he undertakes!”

Elected officials in attendance included Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, Comptroller Elaine Phillips, North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Oyster Bay Councilwoman Michele Johnson and Glen Cove Council Members Grady Farnan and Michael Ktistakis. Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton also attended the occasion.

“Gaitley is involved in so many different types of organizations and truly cares about our community,” expressed Mayor Panzenbeck. “He has lived in many places, but Glen Cove is truly his home. Congratulations also to Connie and the board of the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on their continued growth and the success of the July event.”

For more information on the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, visit the organization’s official website at nshchamber.org.

Connie Pinilla, Esq. is the president of the North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce